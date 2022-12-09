The average cost of gasoline in the U.S. has dropped below the price a year ago, the first time that has occurred in 22 months. The average price for regular gas stood at $3.33 a gallon on December 8, compared with an average of $3.34 on the same date in 2021, AAA said Thursday. The last time gas dipped below its year-earlier price was on Feb. 4, 2021, when drivers were paying $2.44 a gallon, compared with $2.46 a gallon on the same date in 2020, AAA told CBS News. Fuel prices have plunged over the last several weeks amid slowing consumer...

4 DAYS AGO