A billionaire’s dream home is a millionaire’s nightmare in the ritzy Chicago suburb of Winnetka on Lake Michigan’s shore. Justin Ishbia, the 45-year-old founder of Chicago private equity firm Shore Capital Partners who Forbes estimates is worth $2.3 billion, narrowly avoided a setback last month with Winnetka officials that would have further delayed his attempt to assemble a lakefront estate that he’s already spent $40 million to piece together in order to build a new home, the Chicago Tribune reported.

