therealdeal.com
Chicago firm plans self-storage on Ventura Boulevard
In the middle of an expanding market for L.A.’s self storage industry, plans have emerged for two new facilities along the same stretch of Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley. At 20401 West Ventura in Woodland Hills, Banner Real Estate group, a firm based in Greater Chicago, intends...
therealdeal.com
Hill Street Realty pays $38M for Pasadena apartments
Sawtelle-based Hill Street Realty bought an apartment complex in Pasadena for $38 million, The Real Deal has learned. The property, at 975 San Pasqual Street, is an 88,000-square-foot, 86-unit building near California Institute of Technology. The firm closed on the acquisition on Nov. 15, property records show. The seller is Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.
therealdeal.com
Shivom to redevelop DTLA offices into boutique hotel
Developer Shivom has paid $18 million for a vacant office building in Downtown Los Angeles to convert into a 149-room Mama Shelter hotel. The Corona-based developer run by Kevin Wadhwani bought the long-vacant, 70,700-square-foot office building at 124 East Olympic Boulevard in the Fashion District, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The...
therealdeal.com
Ishbia determined to complete lakefront assemblage in face of new obstacles
A billionaire’s dream home is a millionaire’s nightmare in the ritzy Chicago suburb of Winnetka on Lake Michigan’s shore. Justin Ishbia, the 45-year-old founder of Chicago private equity firm Shore Capital Partners who Forbes estimates is worth $2.3 billion, narrowly avoided a setback last month with Winnetka officials that would have further delayed his attempt to assemble a lakefront estate that he’s already spent $40 million to piece together in order to build a new home, the Chicago Tribune reported.
therealdeal.com
Demolition notice posted at WSC builder’s remedy site
WS Communities, the Santa Monica-based development firm whose torrent of unexpected builder’s remedy applications set off a statewide frenzy earlier this fall, has now applied for a permit to knock down the existing apartment buildings at one of its builder’s remedy project sites. Two notices were posted on...
therealdeal.com
With mansion tax looming, LA agents advise clients to sell luxury homes
Before the November election, some Los Angeles real estate agents advised their clients to be prepared to sell their homes before the proposed mansion tax, Measure ULA, won at the polls. It passed with a solid 58 percent approval from voters and L.A. agents and home sellers are trying to...
therealdeal.com
Wrecking ball headed for empty mall in San Bernardino
A long-shuttered indoor mall in San Bernardino will face the wrecking ball. Five years after it closed, the City Council voted to spend $8 million to demolish the Carousel Mall at 295 Carousel Mall in Downtown, the San Bernardino Sun reported. The two-story mall, which opened as the Central City...
therealdeal.com
WSC files first full builder’s remedy application in Santa Monica
Less than two months after a storm of unexpected builder’s remedy proposals shocked Santa Monica — and then much of California — WS Communities (WSC), the firm behind most of the projects, has filed its first full application. The proposal is for a 10-story, 75-unit apartment building...
therealdeal.com
Mayor Bass declares homelessness emergency
In a gesture intended as a clear signal of her priorities — and that doubles as a siren call to affordable housing developers — Karen Bass, the city of L.A.’s new mayor, on Monday declared a state of emergency over the city’s protracted homelessness crisis. “My...
therealdeal.com
LA panel backs 23K-acre wildlife district in Santa Monica Mountains
Los Angeles has moved forward with a plan to reduce the impact of residential development on wildlife. The city’s Planning Commission has approved an ordinance aimed at protecting wildlife habitat, trees and waterways in the hills between Griffith Park and the 405 freeway, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
therealdeal.com
New Anaheim mayor and council “hit the reset button” on Angels Stadium
There’s a new game in town for oversight of Angels Stadium in Anaheim. In last month’s election, voters picked a new mayor and put new people in three of the six council seats in the OC city that hosts the MLB team now up for sale, the Orange County Register reported.
