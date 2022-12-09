Read full article on original website
National Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads
GSMNP -- Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
Beacon Center releases 2022 Pork Report
NASHVILLE -- Today, the Beacon Center released its most famous annual publication, the Pork Report. As always, the report sheds light on hundreds of millions of dollars in wasteful spending across Tennessee. Examples in this year's report range from the state's no-bid contract for contact tracing given to a company with no previous experience to the $1.2 million in unused homeless pods wasted by the city of Nashville.
