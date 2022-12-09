NASHVILLE -- Today, the Beacon Center released its most famous annual publication, the Pork Report. As always, the report sheds light on hundreds of millions of dollars in wasteful spending across Tennessee. Examples in this year's report range from the state's no-bid contract for contact tracing given to a company with no previous experience to the $1.2 million in unused homeless pods wasted by the city of Nashville.

