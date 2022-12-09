ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

More rain coming to Long Beach this weekend

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

More rain is coming to Long Beach this weekend.

A storm currently moving through the Central Coast of California is heading south, and a National Weather Service forecast shows a 30% chance of rain for Long Beach during the day on Saturday that grows to a 90% chance on Saturday night. The rain is expected to continue through Sunday, with the chance of showers slowing easing through Monday morning, when the NWS is currently predicting a 30% chance of rain.

Recent projections from the NWS show that Long Beach is expected to receive 0.81 inches of rain over the course of the weekend.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that Long Beach has received 1.24 inches of rain since Oct. 1, which the agency says is about 72% of what would be considered normal for that time period. Last year, Long Beach saw 0.41 inches over the same time frame.

