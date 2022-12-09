ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Friday update on next week's big snowstorm

By Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard
 5 days ago
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at the big storm headed our way next week and the amount of moisture it will dump on Minnesota.

Bring Me The News

Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads

After this week's major storm system started off with a day of rain in the Twin Cities, it transitioned to snow overnight and is making life difficult for morning commuters. There won't be much more snow in the metro area Wednesday – more in the northern areas of Minnesota – before the main course of snow dumps several more inches in the metro on Thursday and Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning

A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

Roads worsening as rain changes to snow in Minnesota

Road conditions in greater Minnesota are rapidly worsening Tuesday night as rain and a wintry mix changes over to snow. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol warned motorists in west-central Minnesota at 5:15 p.m. that troopers were responding to 12 separate crashes, including spinouts and jackknifed semis. "Rain/snow mix...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming

The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Times-Online

Wind expected to increase as winter storm draws closer to area

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain this morning, transitions to snow by this afternoon. Then periods of heavy snow from late afternoon into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Griggs, Steele, Barnes and Cass Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
KX News

Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates

(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm: December 14 – 12:45 P.M. December 14 – 7:35 A.M. December 13 – 4:30 P.M. December 13 – 12:30 P.M. December 13 – 11:30 A.M. At 11:30 a.m. road conditions continue to deteriorate and the purple shading […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
BISMARCK, ND
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota

Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
MINNESOTA STATE
