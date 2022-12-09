ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Local business wants you to vote for your favorite Christmas Tree, $1,000 will go to winning school

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Life Lessons: Joel and Carolyn LaPray share their favorite holiday memories

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
MENAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Cash is a sweet boy looking for a loving home

Cash is a sweet boy who needs a loving and patient home since he gets frightened easily. He loves dogs and being around people he can trust. Panda is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Country artist Aaron Lewis coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Aaron Lewis is bringing his 2023 Acoustic Tour to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tickets start at $32 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available during open...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Boyd Shuldberg

Boyd Shuldberg 82, passed away on December 5, 2022 in Surprise, AZ of cancer. Boyd was born to Arlo Shuldberg and Elaine Gambles Shuldberg on July 1, 1940, in Swan Lake, Idaho. He lived in Winder and Dayton in his early years before his family relocated to Terreton, Idaho where he attended school, graduating from West Jefferson High School in 1958.
SURPRISE, AZ
eastidahonews.com

Music Man: A look at Darwin Wolford, editor of the Latter-day Saint hymnbook

REXBURG – When praise is heaped upon him, Darwin Wolford gives it back to God. “My talents are a gift that comes from heaven above,” says Wolford. Darwin Wolford’s faith in God is evident in the music he composed. The 86-year-old Rexburg local is the oldest living contributor to the current hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho8.com

Snow showers Monday night with cold temps for the rest of the week

An area of low-pressure overhead is delivering some snow tonight and early Tuesday. As this low moves east, we’ll pull in cold air from the north. Monday night and Tuesday morning, snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low of 13° for Idaho Falls, with winds at 5-10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Is it even worth it to buy a house these days?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Francis Cleverley

Francis Wallace Cleverley, 88, passed away at home December 11, 2022. A life long resident of Idaho Falls, Francis lived the past five years with his son in Nampa, Idaho. Per his request, no services will be held. Interment will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery in Jefferson County, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Marcene Nielson Cox

Marcene Cook Nielson Cox, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 6, 2022. Marcene was born June 16, 1927, in Shelley, Idaho, to Albern Cook and Barbara Wright Cook. They were later divorced. Her mother married Bill Dahlstrom in 1950. Marcene referred to him as “Daddy Bill.”. Marcene grew...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bob Korenke

Robert Edward “Bob” Korenke, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 28, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Family will reminisce and celebrate Bob’s remarkable life with friends and relatives at the viewing at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the live broadcast of the services at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy