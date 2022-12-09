the story keeps changing. they wanted a half in and half out with being royals. Queen Elizabeth II said NO !!! you're one or the other. and they made their decision, and wanted their privacy. globally everyone understood that.
Harry and Meghan seemed to have felt trapped and not able to do some things they wanted to. Any human that care for themselves and their children would want to leave that situation. This is true especially with having children to raise in that environment for sure.My ONLY HOPE FOR this couple❤ is to forgive and love their lives to the fullness.People are jealous, evil and racists. I see this in the matter with Harry and Meghan. The couple will have to pray and live through this if they want to survive.They must pray and outweigh hate WITH LOVE AND FORGIVENESS.IF they choose not to this, they will never live in peace!🙏
