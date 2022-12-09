ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX7zY_0jdMo2xA00

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are pushing ahead with an expansion of their partnership in the Northeast, even as a federal judge considers the government's attempt to kill the deal.

The airlines said Friday that American will add six new routes from New York City while dropping one. JetBlue will start several new routes from New York and Boston including service to the Bahamas and Bermuda. Some routes will operate only during summer, and most will be limited to one or two flights a day.

American said it plans to drop service between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Atlanta in May, when JetBlue adds that route. Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines also fly the route.

American said that on May 5 it will add flights between LaGuardia and Buffalo, New York, Greenville, South Carolina, and four other cities.

The new destinations would expand the airlines' alliance to about 700 flights a day overall, but the plan hinges on winning a lawsuit in Boston.

The Justice Department, six states and the District of Columbia sued to kill the partnership, which lets American and JetBlue work together on setting schedules and sharing revenue on flights in New York and Boston.

The government said the deal will reduce competition and lead to higher fares, costing consumers $700 million a year. American and JetBlue argued that their combination will help consumers by making them a stronger competitor in the Northeast against Delta and United Airlines.

After a trial lasting several weeks, a judge in Boston took the case under consideration last month. A verdict is expected early next year.

Through a spokeswoman, the Justice Department declined to comment on the expansion of the airlines' partnership.

Separately on Friday, JetBlue announced that it extended the contract of CEO Robin Hayes by two years, until September 2025. Hayes and the current CEO of American and his immediate predecessor all testified during the trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds of Delta passengers stranded on planes for hours, slept on cots at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Passengers on several Delta Airlines flights were stranded onboard for hours after landing in Boston Sunday night. “We were on the runway for just under three hours, and now we’re here at the airport waiting for our luggage,” said Donna Smith, a passenger on a Delta flight from Indianapolis. “We have no idea where it is or how long it will be until we get it.”
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
wgbh.org

How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back

The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond

From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
BOSTON, MA
treksplorer.com

North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
BOSTON, MA
thescopeboston.org

Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later

Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
BOSTON, MA
chainstoreage.com

Tech-driven mini-golf/dining concept continues expansion; to open at Natick Mall

A destination that combines tech-infused mini-golf with food and drink in an upscale, high-energy environment continues to expand its U.S. footprint. Puttshack, whose creators include the founders of Topgolf, has signed a lease to open a location at the Natick Mall in Natick, Mass. The new venue, which is expected to open its doors at the end of 2023, will be Puttshack's second location in Massachusetts.
NATICK, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Linchris Hotel Corporation Acquires 266-Unit Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis

BOSTON– JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Cape Codder Resort & Spa, a 266-key hotel in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the sale to Linchris Hotel Corporation. In addition, JLL represented...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities

Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel

Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
137K+
Followers
146K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy