St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold
St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
Vintage Snowmobile Show Coming to St. Stephen on February 4th
Calling all snowmobile enthusiasts, this event is one you are going to want to make sure you get onto your 2023 calendar. The St. Stephen River Runners 5th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show is going to be taking place at Trobec's Bar and Grill and presented by Miller Buick & GMC:
Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
Eighth Shady’s Location Coming to Central Minnesota
ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- The owners of the Shady's Bar and Grill properties are adding an eighth location. Co-owner Lee Mergen says they are taking over RReV's Lakeside Tavern in St. Anna. Most people might know it better as The Landing which is what it was called for about 35 to 40 years.
This Most Amazing Magical Santa Experience Needs To Find A Way To Minnesota
I just watched a video of an adorable little boy, who was able to travel to the North Pole through a magical elevator, that took him to see Santa Claus! I was so excited! I want to find this magical elevator, so I went on a search and found that the only place with this magical elevator is in Massachusetts in the Natick Mall.
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
St. Cloud Man Wins Emmys For Drone Videography
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man can now add Emmy Award winner to his resume. Steve Fines is the owner of Fines Aerial Imaging. One of his main jobs is working for Twin Cities Public Television. They recently won Emmys for two projects titled "Bring Her Home" and "Remembering Places".
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
Norsemen Sweep Minot, Huskies Get Shutout, Vikings Look to Clinch
The Gopher men's hockey team and St. Cloud Norsemen completed weekend sweeps, the Minnesota Wild earned a shutout win, and the SCSU women's basketball team and CSB/SJU basketball teams all came out victorious on Saturday. Meanwhile, the SJU hockey team ended the weekend with their second tie of the season, and the Gopher women's basketball team, SCSU men's basketball team, SCSU hockey teams, and Minnesota Timberwolves all lost. On Sunday, the Vikings will face the Lions as underdogs in Detroit, and the Gopher men's basketball team will look to snap a four-game losing streak with a home matchup against Mississippi State.
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
St. Augusta Lands New Commercial Development Project
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a new 234,000-square-foot building being tabbed as the St. Augusta Commerce Center. The light industrial development will be built on a 21-acre parcel of land at 24610 County Road 75. F Street Development Group based in Milwaukee,...
Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
Update: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the area of Minnesota that was in a Winter Weather Advisory to now in a Winter Storm Warning. Stearns and Benton Counties are included in the warning area. The warning will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00...
Huskies Beat Miami U, Gophers Top Badgers, Bison Advance to Semis
The St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota, and St. John's University men's hockey teams, SCSU women's basketball team, and the St. Cloud Norsemen all opened their weekend series with solid wins Friday. The Granite City Lumberjacks won their lone game of the weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves notched a double-digit win, and the NDSU football team put away Samford to advance to the FCS semifinals, while the Minnesota Wild, SCSU women's hockey team, and SCSU men's basketball teams came up short. On Saturday, the Gopher women's basketball team will face Iowa on the road and the CSB and SJU basketball teams will travel to St. Paul to face Hamline.
Job-Hunting Open House and Resource Fair Coming to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People looking for work in the St. Cloud area will have the opportunity to access some job-hunting resources this week. Career Solutions is hosting an open house at CareerForce on the campus of St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Visitors can learn about free career...
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
St. Cloud State University Hosting 27th Annual Kwanzaa Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another annual holiday celebration is returning to central Minnesota this weekend. St. Cloud State University is putting on its 27th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Saturday night. The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center and will include performances, food, and gifts. The celebration is...
Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a...
