Minnesota State

St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold

St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin

I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
WISCONSIN STATE
St. Cloud Man Wins Emmys For Drone Videography

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man can now add Emmy Award winner to his resume. Steve Fines is the owner of Fines Aerial Imaging. One of his main jobs is working for Twin Cities Public Television. They recently won Emmys for two projects titled "Bring Her Home" and "Remembering Places".
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
MINNESOTA STATE
Norsemen Sweep Minot, Huskies Get Shutout, Vikings Look to Clinch

The Gopher men's hockey team and St. Cloud Norsemen completed weekend sweeps, the Minnesota Wild earned a shutout win, and the SCSU women's basketball team and CSB/SJU basketball teams all came out victorious on Saturday. Meanwhile, the SJU hockey team ended the weekend with their second tie of the season, and the Gopher women's basketball team, SCSU men's basketball team, SCSU hockey teams, and Minnesota Timberwolves all lost. On Sunday, the Vikings will face the Lions as underdogs in Detroit, and the Gopher men's basketball team will look to snap a four-game losing streak with a home matchup against Mississippi State.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Augusta Lands New Commercial Development Project

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a new 234,000-square-foot building being tabbed as the St. Augusta Commerce Center. The light industrial development will be built on a 21-acre parcel of land at 24610 County Road 75. F Street Development Group based in Milwaukee,...
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
Huskies Beat Miami U, Gophers Top Badgers, Bison Advance to Semis

The St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota, and St. John's University men's hockey teams, SCSU women's basketball team, and the St. Cloud Norsemen all opened their weekend series with solid wins Friday. The Granite City Lumberjacks won their lone game of the weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves notched a double-digit win, and the NDSU football team put away Samford to advance to the FCS semifinals, while the Minnesota Wild, SCSU women's hockey team, and SCSU men's basketball teams came up short. On Saturday, the Gopher women's basketball team will face Iowa on the road and the CSB and SJU basketball teams will travel to St. Paul to face Hamline.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

