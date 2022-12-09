Read full article on original website
What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Pennsylvania Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philly AIDS Thrift is a non-profit organization that sells donated goods. The proceeds are distributed to local AIDS organizations. The Philly AIDS Thrift donates nearly $3 million to local AIDS organizations each year. The funds are distributed through an annual grant-giving program. The store is also a significant source of income for the AIDS community in Philadelphia. It is operated by volunteers and sells anything that is donated. The store offers clothing, books, DVDs, furniture, and home goods. The Philly AIDS Thrift also offers free HIV testing throughout the year.
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall, though sleet and rain will tamp that down. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get close to a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Pennsylvania
Maine Coons have an excellent reputation. To an extent, that is because of their impressive appearance. Other than that, it helps that Maine Coons are gentle, gregarious, and all-around good-natured, thus making them well-suited for people who prefer more sociable feline companions. Fortunately, if you are interested, you should have no problem finding Maine Coon breeders in Pennsylvania.
To help people experiencing homelessness Central Pennsylvanian artists unite for Joy to the Burg
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Central Pennsylvania artists are back with an all-new collection of Christmas music for...
Power Pack Project feeds kids and their families on weekends
More than 1.7 million children in Pennsylvania qualify for free lunches and breakfasts at their schools. But what about on the weekends when there are no classes and no lunch or breakfasts periods?. In Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, the Power Pack Project has a stated mission of “empowering families with...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
One of Pennsylvania’s cities is among the top 20 best for New Year’s Eve: study
As hard as it may be to believe, 2023 is right around the corner. And if you’re looking for a swell spot to hang out in for New Year’s Eve, maybe consider this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another...
WOLF
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of Thursday & Friday winter storm
WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted across central & northeast Pennsylvania ahead of Thursday & Friday's winter storm. A plowable snowfall with moderate to significant impacts to travel is becoming more likely across central and northeast PA, prompting the winter storm watches. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours.
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
abc27.com
Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
New Pennsylvania anti-discrimination regulation may better protect area LGBTQ students
A newly approved state anti-discrimination regulation could mean Lehigh Valley LBGTQ students and those across the state will have more protections in school. Sara Rose, deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Pennsylvania, said the regulation is a tool students can use to challenge school district policies that target them because of the protected characteristics.
Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes
Lawmakers, lobbyists, and voting advocates preview their elections policy wishlists for the next session. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
WITF
