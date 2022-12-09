Read full article on original website
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
fox26houston.com
Houston realtor donating children's beds to single parents in need
300,000 children are sleeping on the floor every night in Houston, according to the group Children at Risk. That’s why a Houston realtor is launching an initiative to give single parents beds for their kids this holiday season.
fox26houston.com
Thieves hit Houston wedding dress shop for second time in 3 months
HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of designer wedding gowns were stolen from a Tanglewood boutique overnight, again. Burglars have targeted David Peck’s Boutique on Fountain View and San Felipe for the second time in three months. PREVIOUS: More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Holiday Light Displays, Activities & Short-Distance Trips from Houston
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. With the holiday season upon us, spending time with the family by participating in local events and activities is a great...
fox26houston.com
Inflatable Christmas decoration stolen from 75-year-old Conroe grandmother, says it has sentimental value
CONROE, Texas - Donna Foster loves decorating her yard for Christmas. She's done it 20 years with nothing going wrong, until now. "I've lived here 20 years, over 20 years. Never had anything taken, not anything," she said. Foster has a yard full of Christmas decorations. One that's now gone...
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
tourcounsel.com
Houston Premium Outlets | Shopping in Cypress, Texas
There are sales all year round at this outlet in Houston, so no matter what date you go there will always be good prices. You can go shopping at famous stores like Brooks Brothers, Victoria's Secret, Marc Jacobs or Under Armor sports store. They also have a fast food area in case you get hungry. Very close you can go to the low-cost department store Marshalls or the HEB supermarket.
hellowoodlands.com
“Make More Merry” Mega Adoption Event at Montgomery County Animal Services Dec. 17-18
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Adopt More Merry! Meet your next furry family member at the Petco Love Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event. During this season of joy, Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers™, and several Texas based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18 at participating animal shelters and Petco locations across the state, including Montgomery County Animal Services.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
fox26houston.com
Porch pirates strike in reverse, returning packages they stole from a family
HUMBLE, Texas - Porch pirates that struck last week actually returned to the same house this week, but it isn’t what you think. You won’t believe what they did and said to the homeowner there where it happened in Northeast Houston. "I was shocked," said homeowner Bryant Clark.
thepaladinonline.com
Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands
This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
Changes Coming Soon for Kahve Coffee
It will be rebranded to Beans Up Coffee, but the company’s fast service and tasty beverages will continue.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland hosts annual Shop With a Cop
Liberty County law enforcement officers, with the help of local businesses, churches and Walmart associates, made the holiday season a little brighter for children in need at the annual Shop With a Cop event in Cleveland on Friday, Dec. 9. Representing the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 5 and Pct....
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
fox26houston.com
Houston house fire on Plumbrook Drive leaves 4 in hospital
HOUSTON - Four people, including two teenagers, were taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in southwest Houston, officials say. The fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 11400 block of Plumbrook Drive near Leawood Blvd. The fire department says neighbors reported that...
papercitymag.com
Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other
Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
fox26houston.com
Missing Lester Mabry, 38, of Friendswood told family he was going for walk
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Authorities in Friendswood are searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday morning. According to the Friendswood Police Department, Lester Mabry, 38, told his family he was going for a walk around 7:30 a.m. but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!
Coffee lovers of Houston will have yet another choice to get their caffeine hit from with the opening of a new Tim Hortons this week. And if you are an early bird, you could win free coffee for a year!
houstononthecheap.com
The Light Park Houston – Splashtown Christmas Lights Show 2022 at Spring Texas
This Christmas, take in a beautiful light show set to festive music, all from the comfort of your car. Your whole family can enjoy a safe, socially distanced ride through a wonderland made up of twinkling lights at the Light Park in Spring, Texas. Also, remember to check out our...
