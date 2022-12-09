ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Thieves hit Houston wedding dress shop for second time in 3 months

HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of designer wedding gowns were stolen from a Tanglewood boutique overnight, again. Burglars have targeted David Peck’s Boutique on Fountain View and San Felipe for the second time in three months. PREVIOUS: More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer,...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Holiday Light Displays, Activities & Short-Distance Trips from Houston

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. With the holiday season upon us, spending time with the family by participating in local events and activities is a great...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Houston Premium Outlets | Shopping in Cypress, Texas

There are sales all year round at this outlet in Houston, so no matter what date you go there will always be good prices. You can go shopping at famous stores like Brooks Brothers, Victoria's Secret, Marc Jacobs or Under Armor sports store. They also have a fast food area in case you get hungry. Very close you can go to the low-cost department store Marshalls or the HEB supermarket.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

“Make More Merry” Mega Adoption Event at Montgomery County Animal Services Dec. 17-18

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Adopt More Merry! Meet your next furry family member at the Petco Love Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event. During this season of joy, Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers™, and several Texas based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18 at participating animal shelters and Petco locations across the state, including Montgomery County Animal Services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thepaladinonline.com

Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands

This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland hosts annual Shop With a Cop

Liberty County law enforcement officers, with the help of local businesses, churches and Walmart associates, made the holiday season a little brighter for children in need at the annual Shop With a Cop event in Cleveland on Friday, Dec. 9. Representing the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 5 and Pct....
CLEVELAND, TX
papercitymag.com

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston house fire on Plumbrook Drive leaves 4 in hospital

HOUSTON - Four people, including two teenagers, were taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in southwest Houston, officials say. The fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 11400 block of Plumbrook Drive near Leawood Blvd. The fire department says neighbors reported that...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other

Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
HOUSTON, TX

