BOSTON - Sixteen American Bully dogs are up for adoption with the MSPCA after a large surrender.The agency said the dogs, which are "mostly puppies," were all living at a home in Fitchburg. The owner recognized the dogs were in "less than ideal conditions" and handed them over to the MSPCA last week. A push to find homes for these dogs is underway because the MSPCA is set to take in up to 20 large dogs from South Carolina on Saturday. "Larger dogs can be harder to place because many adopters worry they require more space and more exercise than smaller dogs, and while that's true for some larger dogs, it definitely is not the case for many," MSPCA adoption programs director Mike Keiley said.The MSPCA is offering reduced fees at a time of the year when fewer people are looking to adopt. The adoption fee for dogs 1 year and older will be $100 all December long, which is a savings of about $250. Click here for adoption information.

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO