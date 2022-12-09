Read full article on original website
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
picturecorrect.com
Interesting Photo of the Day: Twilight Snowstorm on the Streets of Boston
Because it’s one of the oldest cities in the United States, walking through the streets of Boston can sometimes feel like taking a step into the past. Even with neon signs and streetlights illuminating the streets, it’s easy to lose yourself among the brownstones while reminiscing about the area’s storied past. While doing just that in the midst of a recent winter storm, photographer Andrea Fanelli snagged a truly breathtaking moment:
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Doctor Inspired By Daughter's Birth Expands Boston-Based NICU Program
A Boston-area hospital recently enrolled its 105th infant in an aptly-named program that utilizes technology to help NICU babies receive continuous care, all from the comfort of home. Transition to Home was spearheaded by Dr. Mollie Warren, a pediatrician who works in the NICU at Brigham …
WCVB
Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
pethelpful.com
Boston Rescue Shares Sad Video of All Their Dogs Who Didn't Get Adopted
Going home to a forever family can be oh-so-special for a dog, but the same can't be said for the rest of the pups who are still waiting at the shelter. That's why Boston-based Last Hope K9 Rescue is posting clips of every dog who didn't get adopted. It seems like a sad concept on the surface, but we'd like to think that sharing their faces on TikTok gives them even more chances to catch someone's eye.
South Boston Foundation Now Accepting Proposals
The South Boston Foundation is a not-for-profit Trust formed in 2019 to administer a generous $1.5 million commitment from Massachusetts Port Authority over 10 years to the South Boston Community youth educational, fitness, wellness and athletic programs in South Boston. Grants will be awarded to organizations that comply with all...
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
American Bully dogs, "mostly puppies," up for adoption with MSPCA
BOSTON - Sixteen American Bully dogs are up for adoption with the MSPCA after a large surrender.The agency said the dogs, which are "mostly puppies," were all living at a home in Fitchburg. The owner recognized the dogs were in "less than ideal conditions" and handed them over to the MSPCA last week. A push to find homes for these dogs is underway because the MSPCA is set to take in up to 20 large dogs from South Carolina on Saturday. "Larger dogs can be harder to place because many adopters worry they require more space and more exercise than smaller dogs, and while that's true for some larger dogs, it definitely is not the case for many," MSPCA adoption programs director Mike Keiley said.The MSPCA is offering reduced fees at a time of the year when fewer people are looking to adopt. The adoption fee for dogs 1 year and older will be $100 all December long, which is a savings of about $250. Click here for adoption information.
2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable
They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
WCVB
Where to find authentic Italian cuisine, spicy Sichuan dishes and diner classics
Chronicle heads to Medford for Bob's Italian Foods, Burlington for Sichuan Gourmet, and Boston for true diner classics. Bob's Italian Foods in Medford is an Italian specialty shop is known for its 6-foot subs, but there are tons and we mean tons, of other classic Italian foods to make you hungry here.
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
Boston Globe
Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway
Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
iheart.com
Helicopter Tour Of Boston's Holiday Lights From Thousands Of Feet In Sky
NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One way to get in the holiday spirit is to see holiday lights around the commonwealth. One company is helping people see the lights in a new way... from the skies. Boston Executive Helicopters is taking passengers on a holiday helicopter tour around the...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Man's Description of New Restaurant Opening in Boston Is Totally Priceless
We're sold on eating here!
