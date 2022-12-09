ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Women's hoops back in action Thursday vs. N.C. A&T

AUBURN, Ala. – Non-conference play continues for the Auburn women's basketball team Thursday night when the Tigers take on North Carolina A&T. Game time is 7 p.m. CT at Neville Arena. Fans who attend Wednesday's men's basketball game vs. Georgia State can show their ticket from that game at...
auburntigers.com

Auburn baseball announces third straight season ticket sellout

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season, eclipsing the 2022 season for a record number of season tickets sold and marking the program's third straight season ticket sellout. Fans who missed the chance to purchase season tickets this year will be...
auburntigers.com

Philip Montgomery named Offensive Coordinator at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Philip Montgomery, who was the University of Tulsa head coach for the last eight seasons, has been named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Wednesday. Considered one of the brightest offensive minds in college football, Montgomery also spent five years...
auburntigers.com

No. 19 Auburn ‘ready to bounce back’ against Georgia State

AUBURN, Ala. – Adversity does not build character. It reveals it. Auburn suffered its first loss of the season Saturday against Memphis. The Tigers are still 8-1 and ranked No. 19 in the last AP Top 25, but how will they respond to losing? How will they bounce back when they take the court Wednesday against Georgia State?
