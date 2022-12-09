Read full article on original website
Oregon Governor Kate Brown commutes all death row sentences
SALEM, Ore. -- In what may be one of her last major acts in office, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of the 17 people awaiting the death penalty in Oregon’s justice system. The individuals who were on death row will now serve life in prison without...
High school student pushes for lower Oregon voting age
BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- One McKenzie High School student is working with Oregon state legislature to introduce a new bill to lower the voting age to 16. Devon Lawson, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School, argues lowering the voting age would help in a lot of ways. This includes boosting community engagement, increasing voter turnout, and promoting civic education.
Measure 114 pause extended after hearing
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- The pause on Ballot Measure 114’s enforcement has been extended for another 10 days after a decision by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio. Measure 114, a measure that among other things would limit the purchases of firearms to people who held a permit issued by a law enforcement agency, was scheduled to go into effect on December 8. However, a series of legal challenges led to a judge in the Harney County circuit court placing a temporary restraining order on the measure, delaying when it would go into effect. The Oregon Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, asked the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the Harney County judge’s decision, but was denied by the high court.
OSU researchers react to 'nuclear fusion breakthrough' in California
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- It's safe to say we're living in the future after scientists in California were able make history when Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory successfully conducted the first ever controlled fusion experiment. It's called "net energy gain" and it's a major milestone in a decades long attempt...
Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
