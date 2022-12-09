HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- The pause on Ballot Measure 114’s enforcement has been extended for another 10 days after a decision by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio. Measure 114, a measure that among other things would limit the purchases of firearms to people who held a permit issued by a law enforcement agency, was scheduled to go into effect on December 8. However, a series of legal challenges led to a judge in the Harney County circuit court placing a temporary restraining order on the measure, delaying when it would go into effect. The Oregon Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, asked the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the Harney County judge’s decision, but was denied by the high court.

