ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100fmrockford.com

‘Fair food on steroids’: TNT Funnel Cakes in Rockford offers breakfast menu and more

ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington knew they needed something to set them apart from run-of-the-mill fair food when they opened their funnel cake business downtown. The solution was a breakfast menu featuring traditional morning meals combined with the funnel cakes that made their booth popular this past summer at Rockford City Market. TNT Funnel Cakes offers its own take on a breakfast sandwich, French toast, chicken and funnel cake, funnel cake and gravy, and more items that have been so popular they had to extend their breakfast hours, according to Ashley Washington.
ROCKFORD, IL
Adrian Holman

Mobile food pantry on 12/13

You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Q985

Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford

One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Companies dropping job interviews in tight market

Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

RCH’s Olson on ICAHN award: ‘I'm very humbled.’

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson has worked with the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network since it started in 2003. But he did not expect to win ICAHN’s highest award for exemplary and visionary leadership in rural healthcare in recent weeks. The 2022 Presidential Award was presented to Olson on Nov. 10 during ICAHN’s annual conference in Champaign.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere garage destroyed in fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A homeowner’s garage was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. The Belvidere Fire Department released photos of the damage, which was estimated at $40,000. Officials said the fire, in the 400 block of King Street, occurred around 9:40 a.m. Eighteen firefighters were called on to fight the blaze, which was […]
BELVIDERE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Wrestling: Rochelle sweeps meet with Plano, Woodstock

PLANO — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team traveled for a triangular meet with Plano and Woodstock on Thursday, defeating both schools to stay unbeaten on the season. Several underclassmen earned varsity experience for the Hubs (10-0, 1-0 Interstate 8), who beat Plano 47-30 and took down Woodstock 55-15 to remain perfect in dual matches. Rochelle will compete in a conference triangular meet against Kaneland and LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
ROCHELLE, IL
thedetroitbureau.com

Week Ahead: Plant closures, UAW votes and a Hybrid

Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.
BELVIDERE, IL
959theriver.com

Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry

Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:. St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield. Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. Please arrive by 4:00 pm. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while...
PLAINFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy