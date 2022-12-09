Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Rockford group helps residents with pet costs during holiday season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Santa will soon visit all the good children this year, but he will be visiting a few pets first. The non-profit “C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S” began their annual holiday “Secret Santa Paws.” It is all about helping neighbors care for pets, as its holiday initiative works to help people keep pets in […]
‘Fair food on steroids’: TNT Funnel Cakes in Rockford offers breakfast menu and more
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington knew they needed something to set them apart from run-of-the-mill fair food when they opened their funnel cake business downtown. The solution was a breakfast menu featuring traditional morning meals combined with the funnel cakes that made their booth popular this past summer at Rockford City Market. TNT Funnel Cakes offers its own take on a breakfast sandwich, French toast, chicken and funnel cake, funnel cake and gravy, and more items that have been so popular they had to extend their breakfast hours, according to Ashley Washington.
Mobile food pantry on 12/13
You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford
One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
Rockford family getting back on feet after losing house, four pets in fire
ROCKFORD, ILL. (WTVO) — A Rockford family lost everything, including their pets, in a fire on November 29. The community has come together since then to help the family get back on their feet. The Mahavong family said that they never thought something like this would happen to them, nor did they think that the […]
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a...
Illinois Crowns Hallmark Classic as Best Christmas Movie Of All Time
We all have a favorite Christmas movie. Does your happen to be Illinois' favorite?. If it were me, I would've guessed 'Elf', 'A Charlie Brown Christmas', or 'The Grinch' as Illinois' favorite, but I guessed wrong - so far off. The most popular Christmas movie in Illinois is undoubtedly the...
Rockford bar receives backlash over insensitive Facebook photo
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford bar is receiving blowback after an insensitive photograph taken at the establishment was posted on Facebook. The photo, currently being shared on Facebook, shows Howie Heaton, an owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Rockford, under a chalkboard that reads, “If you have an O/P (order of protection) against your ex- […]
Viral Freeport ‘Grinch Dog’ brings Christmas cheer to millions
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - You’re probably familiar with “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” story, but one Freeport pup has taken on the role of the green beast―and he surely isn’t a mean one. Every member of the Spielmann family likes Christmas a lot, including their...
Companies dropping job interviews in tight market
Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step...
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
RCH’s Olson on ICAHN award: ‘I'm very humbled.’
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson has worked with the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network since it started in 2003. But he did not expect to win ICAHN’s highest award for exemplary and visionary leadership in rural healthcare in recent weeks. The 2022 Presidential Award was presented to Olson on Nov. 10 during ICAHN’s annual conference in Champaign.
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
Belvidere garage destroyed in fire
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A homeowner’s garage was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. The Belvidere Fire Department released photos of the damage, which was estimated at $40,000. Officials said the fire, in the 400 block of King Street, occurred around 9:40 a.m. Eighteen firefighters were called on to fight the blaze, which was […]
Illinois shelters overwhelmed as high cost of living forcing many to give up their pets
(The Center Square) – Illinois animal shelters are reporting an overwhelming number of surrendered pets this year. Dean Daubert, chief operations officer at Anderson Humane in South Elgin, said the shelter has handled 3,000 more pets this year than it did in 2021. Daubert said he does not buy...
Wrestling: Rochelle sweeps meet with Plano, Woodstock
PLANO — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team traveled for a triangular meet with Plano and Woodstock on Thursday, defeating both schools to stay unbeaten on the season. Several underclassmen earned varsity experience for the Hubs (10-0, 1-0 Interstate 8), who beat Plano 47-30 and took down Woodstock 55-15 to remain perfect in dual matches. Rochelle will compete in a conference triangular meet against Kaneland and LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
Week Ahead: Plant closures, UAW votes and a Hybrid
Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.
Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry
Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:. St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield. Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. Please arrive by 4:00 pm. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while...
