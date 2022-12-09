ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington knew they needed something to set them apart from run-of-the-mill fair food when they opened their funnel cake business downtown. The solution was a breakfast menu featuring traditional morning meals combined with the funnel cakes that made their booth popular this past summer at Rockford City Market. TNT Funnel Cakes offers its own take on a breakfast sandwich, French toast, chicken and funnel cake, funnel cake and gravy, and more items that have been so popular they had to extend their breakfast hours, according to Ashley Washington.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO