Rochelle, IL

WIFR

All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of it’s upper level store, Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing too. Saying “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes” the store announces that they will be saying a second round of good byes following Christmas break.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford

One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

‘Fair food on steroids’: TNT Funnel Cakes in Rockford offers breakfast menu and more

ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington knew they needed something to set them apart from run-of-the-mill fair food when they opened their funnel cake business downtown. The solution was a breakfast menu featuring traditional morning meals combined with the funnel cakes that made their booth popular this past summer at Rockford City Market. TNT Funnel Cakes offers its own take on a breakfast sandwich, French toast, chicken and funnel cake, funnel cake and gravy, and more items that have been so popular they had to extend their breakfast hours, according to Ashley Washington.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces family in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — A garage fire displaced a family in Beloit Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Pine Street, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames spread to the home, and heat from the fire melted the siding on three neighboring...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere garage destroyed in fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A homeowner’s garage was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. The Belvidere Fire Department released photos of the damage, which was estimated at $40,000. Officials said the fire, in the 400 block of King Street, occurred around 9:40 a.m. Eighteen firefighters were called on to fight the blaze, which was […]
BELVIDERE, IL
Q985

Empty-Headed Thief Shoplifts Illinois Target During Police Gift Event

An Illinois man who apparently was craving his favorite vino, but low on funds, didn't count on local police having their annual Christmas shopping event in the store where he was shoplifting on Saturday (12/10). This was the 28th year officers from the Rockford Police Department took "underprivileged" kids shopping...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?

What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?. What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. Belvidere...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winning Belvidere photos to be displayed at Illinois Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday. The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the […]
BELVIDERE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

RCH’s Olson on ICAHN award: ‘I'm very humbled.’

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson has worked with the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network since it started in 2003. But he did not expect to win ICAHN’s highest award for exemplary and visionary leadership in rural healthcare in recent weeks. The 2022 Presidential Award was presented to Olson on Nov. 10 during ICAHN’s annual conference in Champaign.
ROCHELLE, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Harlem High School grad returns home to open own optometry practice

LOVES PARK — Dr. Jennifer Dungan says the birth of her older son was the birth of a dream to run her own optometry practice. “The nurses kept saying when he was born that he was so bright-eyed,” Dungan said. “They just kept saying it, and it was every nurse that we came in contact with at the hospital and then at our pediatrician’s office.”
LOVES PARK, IL

