ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Students sue Vermont school over response to sex assaults

By By WILSON RING - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKCfJ_0jdMjaVS00

Three women are suing the University of Vermont, saying the school failed to adequately respond after they reported they had been sexually assaulted while students on the Burlington campus.

The civil suit, which is seeking unspecified damages, says that after the three women were sexually assaulted a number of administrators and school staff showed “deliberate indifference to student-on-student harassment, sexual assault, and drugging."

The school's failure to properly respond created a “discriminatory and sexually hostile environment" in which female students faced heightened risk of sexual assault and those who were assaulted lacked any “meaningful avenue of redress."

The three women who filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Burlington this week are named in the 81-page complaint lawsuit, but the Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

Two of the women are listed in the campus directory as students at UVM. There is no current record of the third individual.

“Despite repeated demands to better protect students from sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable, (university officials) failed to promptly investigate credible reports that assailants, particularly within fraternity and athletic groups, drugged and assaulted women on campus," the lawsuit said.

The university said in a statement that it was sorry to learn of the individual situations the three women recounted in the lawsuit.

“We want all survivors to know that they are heard, supported, and respected,” the statement said. “We stand behind our strong procedures and protocols, and the support provided by the dedicated individuals who perform this work with the highest degree of professionalism, integrity, and care.”

According to the lawsuit, one of the women, who enrolled on a swimming scholarship in the fall of 2018, alleges that she was sexually assaulted by former UVM basketball star Anthony Lamb, who now plays for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Lamb is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit and he has not been charged with a crime. Only one of the three women who filed suit makes allegations against Lamb.

The woman alleges that Lamb, with whom she had previously had a romantic relationship, assaulted her in his room in September 2019. She reported the incident and discussed it with various school officials, but came to feel the school was trying to protect Lamb.

“It was then that (the woman) began to feel the school was pressuring her to change her mind,” the suit says.

In a statement distributed by the Warriors, Lamb denied the allegations.

“The allegations made against me in 2019 that have recently resurfaced are patently false. I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter," Lamb said in the statement. “Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault."

The team notes that Lamb is not a defendant in the lawsuit and, to the team's knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case.

“Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players," the statement says. “If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly."

While the details of the cases were different, the other two women who filed the lawsuit describe similar instances in which they felt university officials failed to adequately protect them.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY teachers sue over hidden camera in middle school bathroom

Teachers are suing an Upstate New York school district and a former co-worker after he secretly recorded them with a hidden camera in a staff bathroom. The Times-Union reports 17 staff members at Sand Creek Middle School filed two lawsuits Tuesday seeking compensation for “pain, suffering, emotional distress and harm” as well as personal and financial injuries. The suits name Patrick Morgan, who admitted filming his colleagues, and the South Colonie Central School District where the suburban Albany school is located.
The Guardian

Nursery schoolteachers arrested in Japan over abuse allegations

Police have arrested three teachers at a nursery school in central Japan on suspicion they routinely abused toddlers, including hitting their heads, holding them upside down and locking them up in a bathroom, in a case that has triggered outrage and allegations of a cover-up. Shizuoka prefectural police said they...
NECN

‘Route 91 Bandit,' Suspected New England Bank Robber, Arrested in Conn.

A man suspected in a monthslong string of bank robberies across New England was arrested Thursday in Connecticut, federal authorities said. Taylor Dziczek, who'd been dubbed "The Route 91 Bandit," has been under investigation over 14 bank and credit union robberies — and one attempted robbery — in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont dating back to September 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
espnquadcities.com

Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Stood Up By FBI in Florida

The daughter of the accused serial killer in western Iowa says she was stood up by the FBI this week. Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013, has been accused by his daughter Lucey, who says he killed and buried dozens of women on and around their property in Thurman, Iowa.
THURMAN, IA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy