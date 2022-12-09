Read full article on original website
Claire L. Hebert-Dow: Lakeport's revitalization an inspiration to the Lakes Region community
Having experienced the reincarnation of Meredith firsthand under the guidance of a local wizard, I could only dream that Laconia would someday find its own magic. I’d have no way of knowing it would come through a childhood connection.
Ham radio repeater connects lost hiker with help
BELMONT — Off trail, after sundown, as the temperature and snowflakes are falling, and with a dead cellphone, it seemed that all factors were against a local man in the woods Sunday evening. Yet he was safely home by the end of his ordeal, and was able to communicate with his wife and emergency services via his amateur radio skills.
Dorothy C. Pearl, 88
LIVE OAK, Florida — Dorothy "Dot" Cecilia Pearl, age 88, a 60+ year resident of Belmont, New Hampshire, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Her longtime declining health led her to spend her last few days at Haven-Suwanee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, Florida.
Maurice E. Simpson, 78
FRANKLIN — Maurice “Moose” E. Simpson, 78, a former resident of Pittsburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, doing what he loved, hunting. He was born in Manchester on September 7, 1944, son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Champagne) Simpson. Moose was a graduate of...
Scott Everett: Lakeport is a special village in Laconia
By definition, a community is a group of people with something in common, including location, heritage and/or culture. Lakeport is such a unique village within Laconia and, like all of you, it is very special to me. Everyone within this community has unique value and contributes in different ways for...
New Hampshire Ski legend to host Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film: 'Daymaker' at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Celebrate the start of winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film "Daymaker." Extreme skiing pioneer and 14-time Warren Miller ski film star Dan Egan will host this year’s film at the Laconia Colonial Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Dan and his brother...
Sally Doten, 78
MOULTONBOROUGH — Sally Harkins Doten, 78, of Moultonborough and Gilford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, to George Haskell Harkins and Sadie Belle (Heath) Harkins, she and her family moved frequently along the eastern seaboard until settling in Belmont. She was athletic and excelled in basketball and softball. After high school, she completed a 2-year Associate’s Degree in Medical Technology. She enjoyed a fulfilling career of 53 years, the majority spent at Lakes Region General Hospital saving lives.
Baking memories at Laconia Village Bakery
LACONIA — While the rest of the world is slumbering, Rachael Marsh is busy in the kitchen. She prepares dough for cookies, cakes, and a variety of sweets to tempt her customers each day. Marsh also begins preparing the specials that hungry customers enjoy on their daily lunch break.
Kerry L. Bergeron, 60
BELMONT — Kerry Lee (Wadsworth) Bergeron, 60, passed away from lung cancer on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. She never smoked. She just “Pretended with the candy cigarettes that our generation had. Who knew they were dangerous?!?" (Kerry made this joke for all the people who remembered them — HA!)
Grant will help tackle Newfound Area drug problem
BRISTOL — New Hampshire ranks as the worst state in the country as far as youths’ use of drugs and alcohol, according to the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, a biannual poll conducted on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Within the Granite State, Central New Hampshire is the worst.
Linda L. Hubbard, 61
GILMANTON — Linda Lee (Simonds) Hubbard, 61, of Weeks Road, Gilmanton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Concord/Laconia Hospital. Linda was born June 20, 1961, in Bayshore Long Island, New York.
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
Woman found morning after fall from 20-foot wall
TILTON — A woman spent several hours lying at the base of a retaining wall she fell from late Thursday night before being discovered Friday morning and taken to a hospital. Chief Michael Sitar Jr., of Tilton-Northfield Fire and EMS, said the woman fell from the top of a retaining wall estimated to be 20 feet high at the back of the MB Tractor property on Route 3.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 48 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Three people were arrested.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 62 service calls from last Friday through Sunday. Two people were arrested.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 109 service calls from 11 a.m. on Nov. 28 through 11 a.m. Dec. 5. Five adults were arrested.
