FARMINGTON − The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team is one of the few teams in the state with a perfect record, coming off a runaway victory Tuesday night at home over Montezuma-Cortez. Meantime, the Navajo Prep boys basketball team looks to stretch their season-opening win streak to six straight when they visit Kirtland Central on Friday night. ...

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 8 MINUTES AGO