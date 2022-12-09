ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Report: Bobby Petrino Named Candidate For SEC Offensive Coordinator Job Opening

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEVmd_0jdMjEHa00

Bobby Petrino is reportedly a "serious candidate" for Texas A&M's open offensive coordinator position and is expected to interview with the Aggies soon, 247Sports announced this Friday afternoon.

The Aggies, who finished their 2022 campaign with a record of 5-7, have been in the market for a new offensive coordinator since firing Darrell Dickey in late-November.

Should Petrino get the nod, it'll be his first non-head coaching gig on a collegiate staff since his run as Auburn's offensive coordinator back in 2002.

"Missouri State HC Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's offensive coordinator search, sources tell @247Sports . He's expected to interview with the Aggies in the coming days," Chris Hummer of 247Sports announced Friday.

Darrell Dickey had been Texas A&M's offensive coordinator since 2018. A stagnant offense ranking 64th nationally in yards per play this season, however, prompted the Aggies to make a change.

The link between A&M and their potential next offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino, can be found in the Aggies' athletic department.

Texas A&M's associate athletic director for football, Mark Robinson, served as Petrino's Director of Football Operations during a joint stint at Arkansas between 2008 and 2011. Per 247Sports , Robinson is also head coach Jimbo Fisher's "right-hand man."

Prior to his current position as head coach at Missouri State, Petrino held the same role at several noteworthy collegiate programs including Louisville, Western Kentucky and Arkansas. He also made a brief appearance in the NFL, coaching the Atlanta Falcons for 13 games before resigning amidst a disastrous 2007 season.

While his latest stop at Missouri State hasn't been overly successful in terms of win-loss totals - Petrino is 18-15 in three seasons with the Bears - his prowess as an offensive mind appears to have the Aggies interested.

With that being said, keep an eye out for Petrino's name as it relates to Texas A&M's search for their next offensive coordinator.

Comments / 25

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Hiring Former SEC Player To Coaching Staff

Deion Sanders is not only looking to the transfer portal to find talent from other programs. Sanders is also trying to build a strong coaching staff. On Sunday, he officially added Texas A&M defensive analyst Nick Williams to the fold. Williams, a former linebacker and defensive back at Georgia, spent...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
Athlon Sports

Look: Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Mike Leach's Death

The tragic passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Monday night has left the entire football world in disbelief.  Many former colleagues, players and programs have offered tributes and fond memories of Leach this Tuesday, with one of the latest to share being Pro Football Hall of ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around

The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy