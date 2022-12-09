Report: Bobby Petrino Named Candidate For SEC Offensive Coordinator Job Opening

Bobby Petrino is reportedly a "serious candidate" for Texas A&M's open offensive coordinator position and is expected to interview with the Aggies soon, 247Sports announced this Friday afternoon.

The Aggies, who finished their 2022 campaign with a record of 5-7, have been in the market for a new offensive coordinator since firing Darrell Dickey in late-November.

Should Petrino get the nod, it'll be his first non-head coaching gig on a collegiate staff since his run as Auburn's offensive coordinator back in 2002.

"Missouri State HC Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's offensive coordinator search, sources tell @247Sports . He's expected to interview with the Aggies in the coming days," Chris Hummer of 247Sports announced Friday.

Darrell Dickey had been Texas A&M's offensive coordinator since 2018. A stagnant offense ranking 64th nationally in yards per play this season, however, prompted the Aggies to make a change.

The link between A&M and their potential next offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino, can be found in the Aggies' athletic department.

Texas A&M's associate athletic director for football, Mark Robinson, served as Petrino's Director of Football Operations during a joint stint at Arkansas between 2008 and 2011. Per 247Sports , Robinson is also head coach Jimbo Fisher's "right-hand man."

Prior to his current position as head coach at Missouri State, Petrino held the same role at several noteworthy collegiate programs including Louisville, Western Kentucky and Arkansas. He also made a brief appearance in the NFL, coaching the Atlanta Falcons for 13 games before resigning amidst a disastrous 2007 season.

While his latest stop at Missouri State hasn't been overly successful in terms of win-loss totals - Petrino is 18-15 in three seasons with the Bears - his prowess as an offensive mind appears to have the Aggies interested.

With that being said, keep an eye out for Petrino's name as it relates to Texas A&M's search for their next offensive coordinator.