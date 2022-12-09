Read full article on original website
New York Has A Major Issue With Rats
There has been a serious problem all over New York State for the last several years and it has gotten so bad that some officials in the Empire State have decided its time to declare war. Yes, war. New York is going to war...with rats. Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and New...
New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit
In a press release on Monday, December 12, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and...
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
Petition Circulating To Stop Firewood Burn Ban In New York
Recently, there have been rumors in New York State that a potential ban is looming for those who heat their homes or businesses with wood. Since then, there have been multiple groups that have come forward to try to keep any bills from making progress in The Empire State. There...
Service Dog Safe in New York After Swimming Across Hudson River
Ever thought about swimming across the Hudson River? Best advice is not to, unless you've had the proper training. However, no one told that to this adventurous canine. Luckily, the 6-month-old dog is reportedly home safe after quite an excursion. An excursion that took him all the way across the Hudson River.
This green dream will be a monetary nightmare for homeowners, businesses (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Get ready for a green initiative that’s going to dig deep into your pockets and force you to upgrade your home. The Climate Action Council will gather on Dec. 19 to approve a final plan to meet New York’s climate goals over the next 20 years, according to the Buffalo News.
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
WNYT
Data: Exponential rise in flu in New York
Weekly data from the state Health Department show there is an exponential increase in influenza cases in New York over the month of November. The state’s flu tracker shows more than 44,000 cases of flu reported in the week ending on Dec. 3, compared to about 2,800 in that same week last year.
When Do Old Election Signs Have to Be Removed In New York?
One month after election day there are still thousands of election signs littering Hudson Valley roadways. So, when do they need to legally come down?. If you're like me, you're probably sick and tired of seeing these annoying election signs still posted in town centers, shopping areas and busy roadways. It's aggravating enough to deal with all of these political messages in the fall, but now that winter is here why should we still be bothered by having to constantly look at the names of failed candidates wherever we go?
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?
Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at all Walmart stores.
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
Report: How Much of the Hudson Valley Lives in Poverty?
While it's not the most pleasant topic to think about this time of year, we know a lot of people are struggling. But how does New York rank when it compares to other states in terms of poverty?. A new 40-page report (using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SAIPE)...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
Hunter Kills Black Bear Illegally on Wildlife Refuge in New York
A hunter is accused of shooting what may have been the first black bear on a wildlife refuge in New York with a compound bow. A spotlight detail in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge on November 18 turned up a bear shot earlier the same day. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Federal Wildlife officers conducted an investigation to find out who was responsible.
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam
If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
