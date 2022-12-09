Read full article on original website
Mary Lou Siddons, 82, Huntingburg
Mary Lou Siddons, 82, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:12 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper. She was born July 23, 1940, in Ireland, Indiana to Victor and Lee Etta (Wehr) Vollmer. She married Jack Siddons on May 5, 1995, in Jasper. Mary worked as...
Julie Anne, 44, Birdseye
Julie Anne Schnell of Birdseye passed away on December 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Julie was born in Jasper on September 20, 1978, to Bill and Angie (Payne) Tempel. After Julie graduated from Heritage Hills in 1997, she studied Secondary Education at Purdue University and obtained...
Thomas G. Newton, 89, Jasper
Thomas G. Newton, 89, of Jasper, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. Tom was born in Lamar, Ind., on February 13, 1933, to Thomas J. and Sadie (Conner) Newton. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Lents on February 6, 1953....
Alayna Marian Schnell, 13, Birdseye
Alayna Marian Schnell of Birdseye passed away on December 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Alayna was born on August 21, 2009, to Ryan and Julie (Tempel) Schnell of Birdseye. Alayna was in the 7th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Jasper. Alayna was a member...
Stocking stuffer: Bombers unveil schedule, online merchandise
Twas a couple of weeks before Christmas, and the residents of Dubois County were clamoring for the Holiday’s climax. Some of these locals are hankering for warmer days, drinking cold beverages and inhaling some hot dogs in Huntingburg, taking in America’s old pastime among their Dubois County Bombers brethren.
Dubois County students to receive new shoes
Starting Tuesday, well over 1,000 Dubois County kids in grades Pre-K through 5th grade will receive a brand new pair of shoes just in time for Christmas with the Kicks for Kids program. The Optimist Club of Jasper, Rally Point Events, and Shoe Sensation have teamed up locally using the...
Holland blooms with new mural by Eskenazi student
“When I see three oranges, I juggle,” said Philippe Petit; “when I see two towers, I walk!” Like the man who crossed through the air above lower Manhattan in 1974, Trenton Musch sees potential in negative space. Conversing in a gallery, he can’t help but call attention to a large expanse of bare wall. “Look at that!” says the artist who tags his murals as “Moosy,” “it could be so much more exciting!”
Avian influenza found in commercial turkey flock and wild birds
The avian influenza is still active in the area and state officials have responded to another nearby commercial flock in Daviess County with the Department of Natural Resources reporting finding the virus in wild birds in Gibson County as well. Sunday, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported a...
Janet Schnell honored at Mental Health America of Indiana Symposium
Indiana Suicide Prevention Network announced the Torchbearer award during the Mental Health and Addiction Symposium Luncheon on December 9, 2022, in Indianapolis. Janet Schnell, President of Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County (SOS) was selected out of 82 nominees this year. During her tenure as President, Schnell earned a master’s...
DAV Auxiliary collecting items for veterans
We are again collecting items such as sweatshirts, sweatpants, coats, sock hats, gloves, underwear, socks and travel-size toiletries. These must be new items. We cannot accept used clothing. The donations will be distributed to needy veterans in southern Indiana. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Checks should be made payable to...
Neighbors concerned about location, design of new home in historic Jasper neighborhood
Several residents were in attendance at last week’s Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals meeting to remonstrate the addition of a two-story home at the corner of Beckman and Kundeck streets. Henke Properties and Design Properties are listed as the owners of an empty 0.22-acre lot at the corner. The...
Dubois County Community Foundation adding $10.5 million United Cabinet Foundation endowment
The United Cabinet Foundation has transitioned from a private foundation to an endowment of the Dubois County Community Foundation. The transition came at the discretion of the United Cabinet Foundation board of directors as a natural succession after 52 years of operating as a private foundation. Stanley Krempp founded United...
Shiloh hosting special Blue Christmas service for the disconnected, broken-hearted and disappointed
Shiloh Church of Jasper will offer a unique worship opportunity for persons who feel disconnected from holiday celebrations because of grief, disappointment, or anything else that has taken their joy out of Christmas. It will occur at 7:00 p.m. in the Shiloh Life Center (the large multipurpose room on the...
Trash collection changes force residents to consider other options
Some Velpen Disposal customers in Huntingburg have slowly awakened to the realization that the bagged trash they’ve left at the curb for pickup isn’t getting picked up. The Velpen-based company quit collecting stickered trash bags on December 1. On October 27, the company posted a notice on Facebook...
