ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Mary Lou Siddons, 82, Huntingburg

Mary Lou Siddons, 82, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:12 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper. She was born July 23, 1940, in Ireland, Indiana to Victor and Lee Etta (Wehr) Vollmer. She married Jack Siddons on May 5, 1995, in Jasper. Mary worked as...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Julie Anne, 44, Birdseye

Julie Anne Schnell of Birdseye passed away on December 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Julie was born in Jasper on September 20, 1978, to Bill and Angie (Payne) Tempel. After Julie graduated from Heritage Hills in 1997, she studied Secondary Education at Purdue University and obtained...
BIRDSEYE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Thomas G. Newton, 89, Jasper

Thomas G. Newton, 89, of Jasper, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. Tom was born in Lamar, Ind., on February 13, 1933, to Thomas J. and Sadie (Conner) Newton. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Lents on February 6, 1953....
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Alayna Marian Schnell, 13, Birdseye

Alayna Marian Schnell of Birdseye passed away on December 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Alayna was born on August 21, 2009, to Ryan and Julie (Tempel) Schnell of Birdseye. Alayna was in the 7th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Jasper. Alayna was a member...
BIRDSEYE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Stocking stuffer: Bombers unveil schedule, online merchandise

Twas a couple of weeks before Christmas, and the residents of Dubois County were clamoring for the Holiday’s climax. Some of these locals are hankering for warmer days, drinking cold beverages and inhaling some hot dogs in Huntingburg, taking in America’s old pastime among their Dubois County Bombers brethren.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County students to receive new shoes

Starting Tuesday, well over 1,000 Dubois County kids in grades Pre-K through 5th grade will receive a brand new pair of shoes just in time for Christmas with the Kicks for Kids program. The Optimist Club of Jasper, Rally Point Events, and Shoe Sensation have teamed up locally using the...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Holland blooms with new mural by Eskenazi student

“When I see three oranges, I juggle,” said Philippe Petit; “when I see two towers, I walk!” Like the man who crossed through the air above lower Manhattan in 1974, Trenton Musch sees potential in negative space. Conversing in a gallery, he can’t help but call attention to a large expanse of bare wall. “Look at that!” says the artist who tags his murals as “Moosy,” “it could be so much more exciting!”
HOLLAND, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Avian influenza found in commercial turkey flock and wild birds

The avian influenza is still active in the area and state officials have responded to another nearby commercial flock in Daviess County with the Department of Natural Resources reporting finding the virus in wild birds in Gibson County as well. Sunday, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Janet Schnell honored at Mental Health America of Indiana Symposium

Indiana Suicide Prevention Network announced the Torchbearer award during the Mental Health and Addiction Symposium Luncheon on December 9, 2022, in Indianapolis. Janet Schnell, President of Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County (SOS) was selected out of 82 nominees this year. During her tenure as President, Schnell earned a master’s...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

DAV Auxiliary collecting items for veterans

We are again collecting items such as sweatshirts, sweatpants, coats, sock hats, gloves, underwear, socks and travel-size toiletries. These must be new items. We cannot accept used clothing. The donations will be distributed to needy veterans in southern Indiana. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Checks should be made payable to...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Trash collection changes force residents to consider other options

Some Velpen Disposal customers in Huntingburg have slowly awakened to the realization that the bagged trash they’ve left at the curb for pickup isn’t getting picked up. The Velpen-based company quit collecting stickered trash bags on December 1. On October 27, the company posted a notice on Facebook...

Comments / 0

Community Policy