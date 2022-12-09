Read full article on original website
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
endpts.com
#ASH22: Novartis PNH drug tops AstraZeneca with what's described as 'practice-changing' potential
NEW ORLEANS — Novartis showed hematologists and industry insiders Tuesday morning just how well iptacopan beat AstraZeneca’s two standard-of-care medicines for a rare blood disease – nailing both primary endpoints, while zero patients on Soliris and Ultomiris achieved either. The Swiss Big Pharma and its trial investigators...
endpts.com
Updated: Moderna claims cancer vaccine success in trial of mRNA shot with Merck
An experimental, mRNA-based cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk that melanoma patients’ cancers would return and be fatal, Moderna and Merck said, in what the companies are calling the first-ever results from an mRNA therapy in a randomized trial of cancer patients. In the Phase II trial, patients with...
endpts.com
Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest
Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
endpts.com
#ASH22: BeiGene's BTK inhibitor shows superiority to AbbVie, J&J blockbuster in PFS
NEW ORLEANS — As the last six abstracts were presented at the American Society of Hematology on Tuesday, BeiGene sought to establish that its BTK inhibitor is now practice-changing. The pharma released more data from its Phase III ALPINE trial Tuesday morning, showing that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) beat Imbruvica (ibrutinib)...
endpts.com
In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront
Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
endpts.com
US supports extension for Covid-19 IP waiver decision
After much debate, the US government is now calling for a deadline extension to discuss a controversial potential IP waiver for Covid-19 diagnostics and therapeutics. Over the last five months, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said it has consulted with members of Congress, public health advocates, organized labor groups, academics, think tanks, companies and trade associations on the WTO’s recent TRIPS agreement, which established a 5-year waiver of certain patent requirements on Covid-19 vaccines.
endpts.com
Bill Anderson to step down as Roche pharma chief by month's end
Roche will see some more change atop its ranks as Bill Anderson, the head of its pharmaceuticals group, will step down at the end of the year. Anderson is stepping down on Dec. 31 to “pursue opportunities outside of Roche,” the Big Pharma announced early Monday morning. His successor will be appointed by March of next year, Roche added.
endpts.com
#ASH22 roundup: CSL shows two years of data in $3.5M hemophilia gene therapy; Syndax shows 30% CR rate from March data cut
NEW ORLEANS — CSL Behring made headlines last month after the FDA gave approval to the biotech for its hemophilia B gene therapy with a $3.5 million price tag. And at ASH, the biotech is reporting six months’ more durability data that show their treatment continues to work.
endpts.com
#ASH22: Cogent touts data on small subset of rare disease patients in bid to compete with Blueprint
NEW ORLEANS — Cogent Biosciences delivered an early look at efficacy and safety on its advanced systemic mastocytosis drug candidate, which the biotech hopes will help it eke out a space in the treatment landscape, currently covered by Blueprint Medicines’ approved Ayvakit. Investors sent shares $COGT up about...
endpts.com
#ASH22: Regeneron claims it has set a 'new benchmark' in follicular lymphoma
NEW ORLEANS — Regeneron gave researchers a first look at interim results from its Phase II study of a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, with a planned regulatory filing on tap for next year as it seeks to catch up with rival Roche. Trial investigators...
China opens 14,000 fever clinics in big hospitals, 33,000 in community hospitals - NHC
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China has opened 14,000 fever clinics in big hospitals and 33,000 in community hospitals as of Dec. 14, Jiao Yahui, a senior official with the National Health Commission told a media briefing on Wednesday.
UCSD professor was punished for working with Chinese scientists. Is it an ethics breach or discrimination?
Xiang-Dong Fu says he was forced to resign after UC San Diego investigated his ties to Chinese researchers, part of a controversial initiative that some say unfairly scrutinized Chinese professors at American universities.
endpts.com
Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market
As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand. According to Fred Cohen, co-founder, and chairman of Monograph Capital Partners...
endpts.com
Vertex, Moderna prepare to take their inhaled mRNA cystic fibrosis drug into the clinic
Vertex and Moderna’s partnership on cystic fibrosis is finally starting to bear fruit. The two announced Monday morning that the first program from their collaboration will enter the clinic “in the coming weeks” after the FDA cleared its IND. Researchers will test the drug, known as VX-522, in adults with cystic fibrosis in a single dose escalation study. Participants must also have “a CFTR genotype not [be] responsive to CFTR modulator therapy,” Vertex added.
China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector
China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
endpts.com
Paul McKenzie to take the reins of CSL as new CEO in March
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
New Research: Empowering epilepsy patients
Researchers in the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering have taken a key step toward improving the lives of patients with epilepsy. The researchers have developed a sensor system for quickly testing the patient's saliva to see if they have the correct level of anti-epileptic medicine in their system. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the Journal of Applied Electrochemistry, is important because...
