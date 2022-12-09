ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
endpts.com

Updated: Moderna claims cancer vaccine success in trial of mRNA shot with Merck

An experimental, mRNA-based cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk that melanoma patients’ cancers would return and be fatal, Moderna and Merck said, in what the companies are calling the first-ever results from an mRNA therapy in a randomized trial of cancer patients. In the Phase II trial, patients with...
endpts.com

Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest

Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
endpts.com

#ASH22: BeiGene's BTK inhibitor shows superiority to AbbVie, J&J blockbuster in PFS

NEW ORLEANS — As the last six abstracts were presented at the American Society of Hematology on Tuesday, BeiGene sought to establish that its BTK inhibitor is now practice-changing. The pharma released more data from its Phase III ALPINE trial Tuesday morning, showing that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) beat Imbruvica (ibrutinib)...
endpts.com

In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront

Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
endpts.com

US supports extension for Covid-19 IP waiver decision

After much debate, the US government is now calling for a deadline extension to discuss a controversial potential IP waiver for Covid-19 diagnostics and therapeutics. Over the last five months, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said it has consulted with members of Congress, public health advocates, organized labor groups, academics, think tanks, companies and trade associations on the WTO’s recent TRIPS agreement, which established a 5-year waiver of certain patent requirements on Covid-19 vaccines.
endpts.com

Bill Anderson to step down as Roche pharma chief by month's end

Roche will see some more change atop its ranks as Bill Anderson, the head of its pharmaceuticals group, will step down at the end of the year. Anderson is stepping down on Dec. 31 to “pursue opportunities outside of Roche,” the Big Pharma announced early Monday morning. His successor will be appointed by March of next year, Roche added.
endpts.com

#ASH22: Regeneron claims it has set a 'new benchmark' in follicular lymphoma

NEW ORLEANS — Regeneron gave researchers a first look at interim results from its Phase II study of a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, with a planned regulatory filing on tap for next year as it seeks to catch up with rival Roche. Trial investigators...
endpts.com

Vertex, Moderna prepare to take their inhaled mRNA cystic fibrosis drug into the clinic

Vertex and Moderna’s partnership on cystic fibrosis is finally starting to bear fruit. The two announced Monday morning that the first program from their collaboration will enter the clinic “in the coming weeks” after the FDA cleared its IND. Researchers will test the drug, known as VX-522, in adults with cystic fibrosis in a single dose escalation study. Participants must also have “a CFTR genotype not [be] responsive to CFTR modulator therapy,” Vertex added.
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
endpts.com

Paul McKenzie to take the reins of CSL as new CEO in March

Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market. As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand....
PYMNTS

Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups

Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
The North Coast Citizen

New Research: Empowering epilepsy patients

Researchers in the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering have taken a key step toward improving the lives of patients with epilepsy. The researchers have developed a sensor system for quickly testing the patient's saliva to see if they have the correct level of anti-epileptic medicine in their system. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the Journal of Applied Electrochemistry, is important because...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy