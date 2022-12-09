Read full article on original website
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Revamps Tuxedo Dressing With Sheer Details for GQ Men of the Year Party
Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards party in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, wearing a spin on a tuxedo look. The reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a black sequin tuxedo jacket with sheer paneled billowing sleeves by Jean Paul Gaultier, a sheer black undershirt and a pair of formal black trousers.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look, Kardashian Barker worked with stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients also include...
Michelle Obama Models Breezy Victoria Beckham Blouse & Metallic Blue Pumps at ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama hit the stage for “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the stage with former talk show host David Letterman dressed in colorful Victoria Beckham and metallic Stuart Weitzman pumps. The author wore a black collared blouse with flowing black details, the strips of fabric creating a cascading motion as if they were blowing in the breeze. On bottom, Obama sported high-waisted trousers with a green, blue, and black stripe running vertically down one of the pant legs. As for accessories, the star sported asymmetrical Fay...
Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend. The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny...
Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Khloe Kardashian Takes Art Basel in Slouchy Cargo Pants and Hidden Footwear
Khloe Kardashian brought her style a-game while making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Khloe and her famous friends and family members, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Making a casual but stylish statement, the Good American owner wore what appeared to be a sleek black bodysuit which she paired with high waisted black distressed cargo pants with a slouchy fit. The trousers were boxy and long down to...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
The 9 best pink lipsticks of all time, from soft rose to electrifying fuchsia
Our beauty team's tried and tested list of the best pink lipsticks to suit every skin tone, budget and age
Lily Collins Delivers French Glamour in Saint Laurent Cutout Dress & Platform Stilettos for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere
Lily Collins brought sleekly French style to the red carpet this week for the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.” The romance show, which stars Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21. Collins arrived on the red carpet at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris with husband Charlie McDowell in a dynamic gown by French label Saint Laurent for the occasion. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled dress included structured shoulders and long sleeves with a draped skirt, all in a dusty brown hue. Adding a dash...
Victoria Beckham Styles Retro Skirt With Purple Sweater & Her Go-To Slingback Pumps
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham took charge of the holidays in Paris this week with a sleek set of heels on-hand. The former Spice Girl posed in the City of Light in a new Instagram post, wearing an utterly chic brown slit-paneled midi skirt with a curved gold watch-chain accent at its waist. Tucked into the retro skirt was a light purple turtleneck sweater, solidifying Beckham’s mastering of two-toned seasonal dressing. A gold bracelet simply completed her ensemble. View this post on...
Gigi Hadid’s Maxi Skirt Is the Answer to Cold Weather Dressing
Fall may be officially over, but Gigi Hadid is still embracing autumnal style. Today, the model left the offices of her cashmere brand Guest In Residence wearing an artfully well-worn leather jacket, an itty-bitty shrunken cardigan, on top of a blue top. In lieu of pants, Hadid opted for a black maxi skirt that boasted a thigh-skimming slit, which she donned with a pair of metal-capped, sienna leather knee-high boots.
FASHION Magazine |
All Things Sheer and Sparkly Ruled the British Fashion Awards Red Carpet
From Jodie Turner-Smith's gauzy Gucci to Elsa Hosk's sequined co-ord, the fashion was so much fun. Oscars, schmoscars — turns out, celebrities have the most fun with their outfits at slightly more low-key awards shows. Case in point: the 2022 Governor’s Awards in November and the British Fashion Awards that look place in London on December 5, where top models, designers, muses and celebrities gathered to celebrate all things fashion. Notable names in attendance included legends like Naomi Campbell and Tilda Swinton, model (and newly minted designer) Elsa Hosk and actor Florence Pugh.
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Bebe Rexha Turns Heads in Blue Velvet 3D Bodysuit With Attached Heels at MTV EMAs 2022
Bebe Rexha certainly made an entrance on the red carpet ahead of the MTV EMAs. The “Break My Heart Myself” singer attended the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She took home the Collaboration of the Year award from her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue).” Though she’s been nominated several times before, this is Rexha’s first MTV EMA award. For the event, the musician really was feeling — or at least looking blue. She wore an abstract look from Fjolla Nila. The cobalt blue garment was essentially a velvet bodysuit that featured a mock...
Hailey Bieber Accepts Newcomer Award in Black Minidress, Fur Coat & Strappy Sandals at WWD’s Beauty Awards With Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber stepped out in New York City with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Wednesday morning. The couple was heading to WWD‘s Beauty Awards, where Hailey was being honored with the Newcomer of the Year award or her skincare brand, Rhode. To the ceremony, Hailey styled a black ruched minidress made of a jersey material from Yves Saint Laurent over a pair of sheer tights. She added a dramatic black faux fur coat over the dress. Her floor-length coat featured a silk lining and a large collar, also from YSL. Hailey accessorized her all-black look with a pair of thick-framed glasses...
