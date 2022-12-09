Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Help Fill The Bus one more time with Coats for Kids
RICHLAND, Wash.- Wednesday, December 14 is the final Fill The Bus drive of Coats for Kids 2022. Drop off a new or slightly used coat in Richland or Union Gap from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and help fill the bus with warm coats for children in need this winter.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Snake River Bridge reopen after 13 car crash east of Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:14. The Washington State Patrol reports that 13 cars were involved in the crash on the Snake River Bridge around 6 a.m. on December 13. Only minor injuries were reported. According to the WSP, US 12 eastbound should reopen around 9 a.m. 6:10 a.m. A 13...
Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla
Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
UPDATE: Minor injuries after 13-car pileup on US 12 Tuesday
UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting US-12 is fully open following an earlier crash. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper only minor injuries were reported. In a tweet, he said there were 13 cars involved in a pileup in the eastbound lanes at the Snake River Bridge. That is an increase from the initial report of 12 vehicles....
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar
Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday
Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
NE Oregon road salt program sees success in keeping roads open, highway managers say
From a distance, the tall three-sided shed in eastern La Grande almost appears to house a small mountain of faceless snow, which is ironic. It actually is filled with what some call “highway heat.”. The structure is one of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s rock salt sheds, which are...
KTVB
I-84 in eastern Oregon back open after being closed Saturday morning
BAKER CITY, Ore. — I-84 is back open eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City after being closed most of the morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Saturday. The closures were due to high winds, blowing snow...
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
nbcrightnow.com
Car vs. structure crash
KPD Officers responded to a truck vs. structure crash on Kennewick Avenue. Drivers should remember to slow down due to slick, foggy and freezing conditions.
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Dec. 11 Weather Forecast
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR WALLOWA AND UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY. 4-10" of snow expected above 3,000' with less than 3" below 3,000' by Mon. afternoon. Winter Weather Advisory for Morrow county through Heppner that expires tonight at 10 p.m. Travel will be difficult in NEOR with I-84 possibly...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Parked Pendleton Police SUV starts chain-reaction crash on icy hill
A parked police SUV on an icy hill in Pendleton started a chain reaction crash of other parked vehicles earlier this week. The incident was caught on video. It shows the parked SUV sliding backward down the hill. It then hits a boat. The boat then hits a pickup truck.
