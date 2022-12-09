ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Help Fill The Bus one more time with Coats for Kids

RICHLAND, Wash.- Wednesday, December 14 is the final Fill The Bus drive of Coats for Kids 2022. Drop off a new or slightly used coat in Richland or Union Gap from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and help fill the bus with warm coats for children in need this winter.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Snake River Bridge reopen after 13 car crash east of Pasco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:14. The Washington State Patrol reports that 13 cars were involved in the crash on the Snake River Bridge around 6 a.m. on December 13. Only minor injuries were reported. According to the WSP, US 12 eastbound should reopen around 9 a.m. 6:10 a.m. A 13...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east

INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla

Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Minor injuries after 13-car pileup on US 12 Tuesday

UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting US-12 is fully open following an earlier crash. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper only minor injuries were reported. In a tweet, he said there were 13 cars involved in a pileup in the eastbound lanes at the Snake River Bridge. That is an increase from the initial report of 12 vehicles....
PASCO, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar

Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday

Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
KENNEWICK, WA
centraloregondaily.com

I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
BAKER CITY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Car vs. structure crash

KPD Officers responded to a truck vs. structure crash on Kennewick Avenue. Drivers should remember to slow down due to slick, foggy and freezing conditions.
nbcrightnow.com

Sunday Dec. 11 Weather Forecast

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR WALLOWA AND UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY. 4-10" of snow expected above 3,000' with less than 3" below 3,000' by Mon. afternoon. Winter Weather Advisory for Morrow county through Heppner that expires tonight at 10 p.m. Travel will be difficult in NEOR with I-84 possibly...
UNION COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy