FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
Jonathan L. Wharton (opinion): There’s more to CT’s mayoral diversity problem
I was surprised to see Dan Haar’s recent column “ Every Single CT City Has a White Mayor. Will That Change? ” The vast majority of Connecticut’s mayors are white and male. According to Haar’s estimate, only three out of 169 municipal leaders are minorities. But this is hardly shocking since so many majority minority cities have entrenched political machines, little political party competition and low voter turnout.
Editorial: The shock of Sandy Hook must never fade away
To a parent who has lost a child, anniversaries and reminders can be painful, or they can be just like any other day. The grief ebbs and flows, but never disappears. Life goes on, but it’s never the same as it was. Connecticut on Wednesday marks 10 years since...
How advocates say CT green spaces offer healing powers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Herb Virgo spends time on the trails in Hartford's Keney Park, he feels different. There's a "heightened sense of wellbeing, a feeling of connectedness," he said of spending time outside at Keney Park in Hartford's North End. "There are portions of the park that you can visit that completely make you feel like you're in another place, in another world. Not only in another city, but in a completely different ecosystem."
Three CT drag queens to appear on next season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is returning to MTV on Friday, Jan. 6 and will feature three Connecticut drag queens vying for the crown and the cash prize of $200,000. West Hartford's Amethyst, Hartford's Robin Fierce and Ansonia's...
How UConn football's John Marinelli serves as 'bridge' to CT high school coaches for Jim Mora's program
STORRS — John Marinelli was sitting near the base of a giant staircase just inside the main entrance of the Burton Family Football Complex and looking in different directions — at the various shiny displays, toward the upstairs offices, down a corridor leading to the Shenkman Training Center.
