Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Barker hints he and Kourtney Kardashian will ‘probably eventually’ move to Tennessee
Travis Barker has suggested and he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker “probably will eventually” move to Tennessee after visiting the state for his 47th birthday.The Blink-182 drummer posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Sunday (20 November) showing the couple and their children staying in a cabin in the woods and rock climbing.He captioned the carousel: “Spent my birthday in Tennessee.”Under his post, the Poosh founder commented with cowboy and whisky cocktail emojis, adding: “Let’s move there.”Barker replied: “Yesssss.”A fan commented that the couple “should move to Tennessee, get out of Hollywood”, to which the rock musician responded: “Probably...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney wears Travis’ boxers and ‘little nothing to keep it interesting’ in bed
Kourtney Kardashian likes to switch things up when it comes to what she wears to sleep and if she’s not donning Travis Barker’s boxers the Poosh founder is “keeping it interesting” in the bedroom department. In a piece for Interview magazine, published Monday, November 22, Kourtney...
Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Finally' Getting Her Energy Back 10 Months After Undergoing IVF Treatment
The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared a quick update in an Instagram story on Thursday Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her IVF journey. The reality TV star – who shared her attempts to address her fertility issues on The Kardashians — revealed how she's feeling in an Instagram story on Thursday. "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," the 43-year-old wrote on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!" Kardashian and husband Travis Barker...
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Took a ‘Break’ From IVF Journey
A momentary pause. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and husband Travis Barker are taking a break from in vitro fertilization (IVF), while still planning to expand their family with a baby of their...
Scott Disick Has ‘Stepped Up His Treatment and Therapy’ Amid Sobriety Journey, Is Working on ‘Bettering Himself’
A lifelong journey. Scott Disick is committed to "bettering himself" after several previous rehab stints, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The reality star, 39, "has stepped up his treatment and therapy" in recent weeks, the insider tells Us, adding that Disick is focusing on improving "his mental well-being" and […]
Essence
'Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton And Her Husband Are Expecting Their Second Child
The couple will welcome their newest addition to their family through surrogacy. Congratulations to The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi, who are expecting their second child via surrogacy. Morton announced the news on Instagram yesterday by sharing two photos of her and Gerald posing next to a sonogram photo and a sign that reads “Baby Mwangi due 2023.”
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos
Christina Hall announced last month that she would no longer share photos of son Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead Christina Hall is enjoying some time away with her three kids. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a snap on her Instagram Story showing her and her three kids, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, as...
Kim Kardashian confirms Khloé’s son did not have a name when he left hospital
Kim Kardashian confirmed Khloé Kardashian brought her baby boy home from the hospital without choosing a name. In Thursday’s preview of the Nov. 24 “Kardashians” episode, Kim watched her sister and Kris Jenner hold the infant. “What are we gonna name him?” the Skims creator, 42,...
ETOnline.com
Scott Disick Will 'Always Have Regrets' About How He Treated Kourtney Kardashian, Source Says
When Scott Disick looks back on his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, he'll always have some regrets. And while the 39-year-old father of three accepts his faults, he's also focused on looking ahead. A source tells ET, "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship....
The Hollywood Gossip
Travis Barker: You Can Watch Me J-ck Off Into a Cup On the New Season of The Kardashians!
Obviously, Travis Barker is best known as the drummer for Blink-182. But long before he married Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was also a reality star. From 2005 to 2006, Travis and his second wife, Shanna Moakler, starred in an MTV series called Meet the Barkers. And it seems that these days,...
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
Kourtney Kardashian got a special Thanksgiving shoutout from husband Travis Barker's 19-year-old son, Landon Asher Barker Kourtney Kardashian and her family are showing what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving. The Lemme founder, 43, shared photos from her family's holiday on her Instagram Story and reposted stepson Landon Asher's post in which the 19-year-old expressed gratitude for his newly extended family. "@kourtneykardashian I'm so thankful for you and I love you guys!" he wrote in the post, which included a photo of himself, dad Travis Barker, Kourtney and her...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
Travis Barker helps put now-wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker at ease — no matter how stressful the circumstance. In PEOPLE' exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the couple makes their way to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. But on the car ride over, the...
Paris Hilton Talks IVF Journey, Says She Got Her 'Eggs Stocked and Ready' During the Pandemic
"We have tons of [eggs] just waiting," the This Is Paris star told PEOPLE of her plan to expand her family with husband Carter Reum Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are ready to expand their family. During an interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, the Love Rush fragrance founder discussed the couple's plan to have a baby after the pair tied the knot late last year. Hilton, 41, shared that she and Reum, also 41, began the IVF process during...
Comments / 0