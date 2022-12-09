Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost
After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
Fired Up: Would Kansas State have won the Big 12 title with Adrian Martinez at quarterback?
The question: During the December 8, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked if Kansas State would have won the Big 12 title this season if quarterback Adrian Martinez had stayed healthy and Will Howard didn't play for the Wildcats. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald took the first crack at answering a question that made him uncomfortable. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Questions Podcast: Surveying possible returning seniors
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns to discuss the passing of football coach Mike Leach and to discuss,, among many topics, what senior may return for the Wildcats next season. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
K-State basketball approaches century mark against Incarnate Word
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – In the midst of a six-game home stand, K-State men’s basketball welcomed Incarnate Word to Manhattan on Sunday. K-State played all-around great basketball, dominating the Cardinals in a 98-50 win. The Wildcats (9-1) were in charge from the beginning. Cam Carter hit a three on K-State’s first possession to kick off […]
WIBW
Emporia State OL named All-American
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2017, the Hornets have an All-American. Offensive Lineman Xavier Cason was named an AFCA All-American where he was tenth in the nation in sacks allowed while ranking 11th in the nation in passing offense and 25th in total offense this season.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WIBW
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
Emporia gazette.com
Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says
Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
Kansas school district shuts down for the rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Osage City Schools will close for the remainder of 2022 due to widespread illnesses throughout the district. USD 420 Superintendent Ted Hessong spoke with 27 News about the decision to close for the rest of 2022 starting on Dec. 14. On Monday, the school sent out a message stating that more […]
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
James R. “Jim” Kuntz
James R. “Jim” Kuntz, 77, of Salina passed away December 9, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. He was born at Abilene’s Memorial Hospital February 24, 1945, as the son of Roy and Arlene (Thiel) Kuntz. James graduated in 1963 from Chapman High School and went on to Fisher Auto Body School in Kansas City. His life-long autobody career started at Greenough’s auto body shop and finished as Jim’s Body Shop in Salina. He was very precise on his auto body work and did just about everything from fixing fenders to auto body painting. James was awfully proud of his ’55 Chevy in which he entered and won numerous car show awards. James was united in marriage to Mary Kay Ryan on December 2, 1972, in Solomon. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kay. Two children: son Brian (Dana) Kuntz of Paola, Kansas and daughter Kristie (Frankie) Hutchinson of Manhattan, Kansas. Six grandchildren: Caeleb, Jack, Vivian, Logan, Bo, and Charlie. Two brothers: Larry (Anita) Kuntz of California and Bob (Janet) Kuntz of Abilene and one sister, Linda Jensen of Salina. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services for James will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Abilene First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Livingston/Union Cemetery, rural Abilene. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Liver Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Medicine shortage impacting Kansas pharmacies
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – While it’s been a tough winter with people getting sick, it’s been just as hard to treat them. From the flu, to COVID-19, to RSV, it seems like everyone at least knows one person who is sick right now. Milka Goodlett, a pharmacist at Kellstrom Pharmacy in Manhattan believes the medicine […]
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in NE Kansas
A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.
Caring for Christmas cacti in the winter
MANHATTAN — A popular houseplant known for its colorful flowers, the Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera bridgesii) should begin to bloom just in time for Christmas festivities. Christmas cacti and other epiphytic plants are native to South American jungles and grow on other plants for support, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. Christmas cacti can hybridize to produce differing stem shapes.
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0