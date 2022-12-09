Read full article on original website
Truth Serum
5d ago
He is backed by leaders of utilities like Entergy and business groups like LABI, which has donated to a pro-Boissiere super PAC. ######Now tell me, if one didn't have their hands in the utilities cookie jar, why would utility companies support a person who "honestly and sincerely regulates them?
Reply(1)
2
Related
In Louisiana, an electoral upset could mean a breakthrough for renewables
In every state across the country, there's a small government body that oversees the private utilities responsible for providing basic services like electricity, water, and telecommunications. These public servants are rarely paid much attention — most people likely have no idea who they are or what they do. But they got a rare moment in the spotlight in Louisiana last weekend when Davante Lewis, a Democrat and first-time political candidate, won a seat on the state's Public Service Commission in a highly anticipated runoff election.
KTBS
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
Behind the Key Decision That Left Many Poor Homeowners Without Enough Money to Rebuild after Katrina
National politics spawned a Hurricane Katrina rebuilding program based on pre-storm home values, leading to disparities between rich and poor.
WWL-TV
Newly-elected public service commissioner pledges to 'ask tough questions' of utilities
NEW ORLEANS — A regulatory body in Louisiana that makes decisions regarding your utilities and bills has recently gained national attention. Davante Lewis won Saturday's runoff election for the Public Service Commission. With 59 percent of the votes, the 30-year-old progressive policy advocate defeated 3-term incumbent Lambert Boissiere. The...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: City to comb through Mayor Cantrell’s hotel upgrades amid Fox 8 investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Fox 8 first started asking questions about New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades on some of her trips in 2022, the city now says it will take a closer look to determine if the mayor and a member of her security detail owe taxpayers money.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government
With his upset win Saturday to the Public Service Commission, Davante Lewis became the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to a state-level office in Louisiana. He is also the first openly LGBTQ Black person elected in state history. “I think it’s important that our elected officials start to reflect the actual people of our […] The post Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge garbage, recycling collection fees to increase by $12.50 a month under contract
Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish should see their garbage, recycling and trash pickup bill increase by $12.50 a month beginning next March, and that rate would then continue to rise by 4% every year starting in 2024, under contracts the Metro Council approved Wednesday evening. The contracts with Republic...
myneworleans.com
Marriage License 101
Sometimes things just fall into place. The perfect dress, the perfect partner and, in the “Let Them Eat Cake” world, the perfect blog post. While diving into the nitty gritty of another “LTEC” post, we realized there is some information we have not made readily available for you, dear readers. One of those items to cross of the list is a complete breakdown of how to obtain a marriage license in both Orleans Parish and in Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes
New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
theadvocate.com
Letters: La. delegation should push to pass Medicare screening tests for cancer
The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 10,000 people in Louisiana will have died of cancer by the end of this year alone. We must find ways to detect cancer at an early stage, when it can be treated more successfully. Fortunately, a new generation of early screening tests called...
WDSU
Louisiana Dec. 10 election results
The polls close at 8 p.m. for Louisiana's congressional general election. Don't see results? Tap here. The position of public service commissioner for District 3 will be decided in a runoff. Public service commissioners help regulate utilities. Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere, III is seeking reelection in a runoff against Davante...
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch extended for Louisiana; forecasters say it's 'particularly dangerous'
Weather conditions deteriorated quickly in southeastern Louisiana ahead of a cold front Wednesday, producing supercell thunderstorms and prompting at least a dozen tornado warnings. The storms were part of a system that hit Arkansas, northern Louisiana and Texas on Tuesday, and left two dead in Caddo Parish. A twister Wednesday...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana passes all three Constitutional Amendments
Voters in Louisiana have voted to change the State Constitution again. All three amendments passed with a statewide voter turnout of around 14%. Amendment 1 would require U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana. Amendment 2 would require Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission. Amendment 3 would require Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.
xula.edu
New Members and Officers Elected to Xavier University of Louisiana Board of Trustees
New Orleans, La – Xavier University of Louisiana has elected three new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms; Dr. Michelle Dipp, Sister Jane Nesmith, S.B.S. (‘72), and Ms. Carita S. Walker (‘93). Sister Stephanie Henry, S.B.S., Xavier’s newly elected President of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament (‘00), was also named to an ex-officio board position.
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
KSLA
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
theadvocate.com
Once-a-week garbage collection in Baton Rouge at a higher cost? Council members question plan
Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan. Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year...
Comments / 3