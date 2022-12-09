Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Shootout Loss vs Bruins – 12/13/22
The New York Islanders had a bittersweet start to their five-game road trip. They lost 4-3 to the Boston Bruins, the best team in the Eastern Conference, but managed to earn a point by forcing the game into overtime and ultimately losing in the shootout. The Islanders were looking to win the first game of their road trip but considering they were outplayed, will take the point from the recent shootout loss.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks-Bruins Rivalry Resparked by Chara’s Comments
Another chapter was added to the historic 2011 Stanley Cup Final rivalry between the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins, thanks to allegations made by former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. On the popular “Games with Names” podcast, he claimed that the Canucks were practicing what order they would hand the Stanley Cup off in if they won. According to the former captain, this was used as bulletin board material and helped the Bruins win the 2011 Stanley Cup. Here is a look at the series of events that have happened since the comments were made.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways as Oilers Bounce Back with 6-3 Win Over Predators
After a night in which they were outworked and out-skilled in nearly every facet in a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back against the Nashville Predators with a 6-3 win. While there were some areas that could use some cleaning up, it is tough to complain about the effort and result, which improved the Oilers’ record to 17-13-0.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Leaders Come Up Clutch in Win Over Jets
Coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11, the Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 21-9-1 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in what was an exciting back-and-forth effort throughout the entire 60 minutes of play. The Golden Knights came into Winnipeg following a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings with Surprisingly Strong Starts to the 2022-23 Season
After discussing players that are off to disappointing starts last week, it’s only fair that now we look at the other side of the coin, right?. Considering where the Detroit Red Wings are in the NHL standings, it’s safe to say that they are a team that has its share of players that are performing above expectations to this point. It’s one thing when a team’s best players are performing well, but the best teams in the league have key contributors up and down their lineup, cementing the kind of depth that lesser teams simply can’t compete with. To this point in the season, the Red Wings have some players that have surprised everyone and allowed Detroit to ice that level of depth.
The Hockey Writers
What if Canadiens Never Traded Toffoli to Flames?
It’s easy to look back on the Tyler Toffoli trade last season as being just another part of the rebuild. However, with Toffoli’s contract only expiring in 2024, he arguably never had to go, especially with the move that sent him to the Calgary Flames arguably being one of general manager Kent Hughes’ weakest. So, what if he never got traded?
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Player Profile: Erik Källgren
Erik Källgren, 26, is a goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, who has been with the team for the last two seasons. In his first season the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Jack Campbell both went down with injuries, and he was asked to fill the gap. He was able to seize the opportunity at that point and outperform expectations, which allowed him to grow in significance within the club. The road to the NHL for Källgren has been challenging to say the least, but he appears to have found a home in Toronto, so let’s look at his journey to the greatest hockey league in the world.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from 67’s, Otters, Bulldogs
At some point during an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, every team is going to have a slump. What’s important is how you deal with it and push forward. After a late-November speedbump, the Windsor Spitfires have picked themselves up, dusted off, and are charging back with hopes of getting to the top of the Western Conference by the Christmas break.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Could Trade 4 Major Players Before 2023 Trade Deadline
Since starting the 2022-23 season 0-5-2, Vancouver Canucks fans have had to deal with rampant trade rumors from hockey insiders Elliotte Friedman, Pierre LeBrun, and Darren Dreger, among others. That’s unfortunately the nature of the beast when a team struggles to find its footing at the beginning of a campaign.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Eeli Tolvanen
2022-23 Season: Eeli Tovanen has played 13 games so far in the 2022-23 season with the Nashville Predators, recording two goals and two assists. Type of Acquisition: Waiver claim on Dec. 13, 2022. Tolvanen’s Pre-Kraken Career. Tolvanen was considered a can’t-miss prospect when he was drafted by Nashville 30th...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Krejci, Zacha & More
It was one of the busiest weeks of the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins. They won two out of three games on a trip out West, before returning to the TD Garden and beating the New York Islanders, 4-3 in a shootout. On the road, the Bruins beat two...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Gradual Improvement in December is Noticeable
The Ottawa Senators are 3-1-1 in the month of December, and after a rough start, there is hope that they can still turn this season around. Money Puck is giving them a 25.1 percent chance to make the playoffs, but a successful month of December would likely raise that number.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 4th Line Will Be Pivotal in Upcoming Road Trip
The New York Islanders are about to begin a season-defining road trip that will determine if they can compete with the best teams in the league and remain one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. With a 17-12 record, they will look to keep up with their divisional rivals while playing the Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and New York Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Philadelphia Flyers Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 12/11/22
The Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-6) continue their four-game road trip tonight against the Arizona Coyotes (8-13-4). They will look to break out of their goal-scoring drought against a team that is near the bottom of the league with 3.60 goals against per game played (GA/GP). Both franchises are also near the...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Kuhlman Waiver Claim Bolsters Depleted Right Side
The Winnipeg Jets bolstered their bottom-six right-side forward depth by claiming Karson Kuhlman off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. The Jets’ right side has taken hit after hit this season. Most recently, Saku Maenalanen hit the LTIR with a shoulder injury he suffered against the St. Louis Blues, joining fellow right wingers Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton on the shelf.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 12/12/22
The past two New Jersey Devils games resulted in a mixed bag, and now they head across the Hudson River to take on the New York Rangers. The Devils lead the Metropolitan Division with 43 points and a 21-5-1 record. The Rangers, meanwhile, are 14-10-5 and have 33 points, good enough for fifth place in the division. These teams last met on Nov. 28, with the Devils coming back from a 2-goal deficit to defeat their arch-rivals 5-3.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Biggest Test Yet, the Last-Place Ducks
The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing incredible hockey. They’ve dominated some games while battling through injuries and a demanding schedule. But, a significant threat waddles into Scotiabank Arena, the last place, woeful, down-right terrible Anaheim Ducks. Why is this the biggest test? Toronto lost to this team earlier this season, and they also lost to the almost as bad Arizona Coyotes. The test this team needs to pass is playing just as well against the weak teams as they do against the strongest clubs.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/12/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. Canadiens Young Defenders...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Necas Stabilizing Offense Amidst Injury Turmoil
Just short of the 30-game mark, the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a prime position to make a run at the Stanley Cup this season. Despite a plethora of injury issues, the Hurricanes are 15-6-6 and tied for second in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division. One of the main reasons they have been able to withstand early adversity is the hot start from forward Martin Necas.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Kane Becoming a Leader on and off the Ice
When the Edmonton Oilers brought Evander Kane into the fold almost a year ago, there was a split in Oil Country over the decision. On one side, some fans were appalled the Oilers would sign someone with a long list of allegations. On the other side, many were rejoicing that the team lucked out and were able to land essentially a $7 million player at a $2 million prorated cap hit.
