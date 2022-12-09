ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Medical expert connects dots in Baton Rouge poisoning trial

When Damian Paul Skipper was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in June 2015, he wasn’t breathing, he had no pulse and he’d complained of chest pains earlier in the day. He’d been admitted to two hospitals in the days prior as his health had quickly deteriorated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Newcomer upsets 3-term incumbent in Public Service Commission race

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Devante Lewis has won the Public Service Commission District 3 seat. Lewis beat Lambert Boissiere who has been on the commission for 17 years. The Public Service Commission is a five-person commission that regulates the prices, reliability, and safety of public services. Lewis won...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado threat, heavy rains expected Wednesday as front arrives from northwest

A cold front pushed strong storms into southern Louisiana overnight, and ahead of a cooldown the region expected heavy rains, high winds and occasional tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches for most parts of Louisiana, and one covering the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas was in effect until 1 p.m. Bad weather is expected to sweep through the entire area throughout the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

What the hill? LSU mounds might not be as old as we thought

BATON ROUGE - Amid one scientist's claims that the LSU mounds are some of the oldest man-made structures in the Americas, some of his university colleagues have challenged that claim, according to The Advocate. LSU geology professor Emeritus Ellwood published his decades of research in the American Journal of Science...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Nov. 14-18, 2022

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 14-18: Mark A. Simoneaux v. Chad E. Hughes, breach of contract. Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Arielle S. McKay, open account. State of Louisiana v. Kerrone Byron Williams Jr., forfeiture/seizure. Ricky Myles v. Safeco Insurance Co....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA

