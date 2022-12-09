Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Firm plans 53-acre development at Baton Rouge Metro Airport, could total $183 million
A Colorado-based firm has started work on a 53-acre development at Baton Rouge Metro Airport that could represent an investment of up to $183 million and make the airport a hub for air cargo and aviation-related activities. Burrell Aviation signed a long-term lease for the land in the airport’s Aviation...
theadvocate.com
The Mississippi River is low this year, but nowhere near its record
Oh, sure, the Mississippi River has been low this fall, low enough to expose some long-sunken boats — and even the fossilized jaw of the American lion that's been extinct for 11,000 years. But it's not a record low — not even close. On Thursday, the river stage...
pelicanpostonline.com
Four decades in the making, Laurel Ridge Levee extension construction bids due
“Laurel Ridge Levee Extension, which has been on the books for quite a number of decades now, that bid is currently out and will be closed on Thursday,” said a palpably upbeat East Ascension Drainage Board Chairman Chase Melancon to open Monday’s meeting. The project, part of the...
wbrz.com
DOTD gives update on highly anticipated new Mississippi River Bridge project; residents growing impatient
BATON ROUGE- Legislators heard progress on the new Mississippi River Bridge project to hopefully alleviate bad traffic in the Capital Region. As of now, everything is on schedule with the project, but that means residents will have to wait until 2024 until any construction can be done. The final location...
theadvocate.com
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
theadvocate.com
Medical expert connects dots in Baton Rouge poisoning trial
When Damian Paul Skipper was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in June 2015, he wasn’t breathing, he had no pulse and he’d complained of chest pains earlier in the day. He’d been admitted to two hospitals in the days prior as his health had quickly deteriorated.
theadvocate.com
A dozen restaurant dishes we couldn't stop thinking about this year
We've eaten lots of good food this year here in the newsroom, but there are certain dishes that we can't stop thinking about. We've narrowed that list down to a dozen memorable meals from the best things we've eaten this year. Brunch board at Leola's Café. If you're out with...
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
brproud.com
Newcomer upsets 3-term incumbent in Public Service Commission race
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Devante Lewis has won the Public Service Commission District 3 seat. Lewis beat Lambert Boissiere who has been on the commission for 17 years. The Public Service Commission is a five-person commission that regulates the prices, reliability, and safety of public services. Lewis won...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
theadvocate.com
Tornado threat, heavy rains expected Wednesday as front arrives from northwest
A cold front pushed strong storms into southern Louisiana overnight, and ahead of a cooldown the region expected heavy rains, high winds and occasional tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches for most parts of Louisiana, and one covering the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas was in effect until 1 p.m. Bad weather is expected to sweep through the entire area throughout the day.
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
wbrz.com
What the hill? LSU mounds might not be as old as we thought
BATON ROUGE - Amid one scientist's claims that the LSU mounds are some of the oldest man-made structures in the Americas, some of his university colleagues have challenged that claim, according to The Advocate. LSU geology professor Emeritus Ellwood published his decades of research in the American Journal of Science...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Nov. 14-18, 2022
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 14-18: Mark A. Simoneaux v. Chad E. Hughes, breach of contract. Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Arielle S. McKay, open account. State of Louisiana v. Kerrone Byron Williams Jr., forfeiture/seizure. Ricky Myles v. Safeco Insurance Co....
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
