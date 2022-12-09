Read full article on original website
Oregon governor calls death penalty 'immoral,' commutes sentences for all 17 inmates on death row
Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a news release Tuesday from her office. "Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon's moratorium on executions because the death penalty is...
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
OJ prices are rising: Florida orange production expected to fall to lowest level in over 80 years
The combination of extreme weather and a disease impacting citrus fruit is expected to drive down Florida's orange crop to its lowest level since before World War II, shrinking the state's already dwindling supply and promising to send orange juice prices even higher. In the 2022-2023 season, Florida is expected...
AAA: Georgians hitting the roads for the holidays
ATLANTA -- ’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates more than 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Georgia.
Raffensperger calls for elimination of general election runoffs
ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger said. “We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
