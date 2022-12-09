ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger said. “We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO