SOLITUDE, Utah (KUTV) — Police identified a skier who was reported missing after a trip to Solitude on Monday and later found deceased by search and rescue crews. Cottonwood Heights resident Devon O'Connell, 37, was on one of Solitude Mountain Resort's slopes Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. He stayed at the resort after his friend left at approximately 10:30 a.m. in order to ski another run before going home. He was expected to be off the mountain and home by 2 p.m.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO