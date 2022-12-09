Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KUTV
UHP reports multiple drivers speeding between 90 - 102 MPH during snow commute
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday morning was a mess on Utah roads, spurred on by the below-freezing temperatures and overnight snow that left highways and city streets slushy, icy and slick. The Utah Highway Patrol reported troopers had responded to almost 100 crashes on snowy roads before lunchtime,...
KUTV
Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
KUTV
Big Cottonwood Canyon closed in both directions due to multiple weather-related crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple weather-related crashes forced both directions of Big Cottonwood Canyon closed Monday. Officials said around 3 p.m. traffic traveling in both directions on SR-190 had been closed near the mouth of the canyon at milepost 4.8. There was no estimated clearing time, UDOT officials...
KUTV
Backcountry skiers rescued from avalanche up Little Cottonwood Canyon; one person injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out to reports of a man injured during an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon. Officials with UPD said the avalanche occurred around 2 p.m. at the Pink Pine area, near White and Red Pine, about halfway up the canyon.
KUTV
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow sticking to roads for AM drive as temps stay below freezing
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — 2News has issued a First Alert Weather day Tuesday. Monday's snowstorm extended into Tuesday, with freezing temperatures and snow expected to impact the morning commute along the Wasatch Front. For up-to-the-minute forecasts at your exact location, download 2News Weather app for free at the...
KUTV
Uintah School District starting late on Tuesday due to snow
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — The Uintah School District will be delaying its start time on Tuesday due to weather conditions. Superintendent Rick Woodford announced that the late start was due to the forecast for additional snow overnight. As a result, all schools in the district would begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday.
KUTV
18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
KUTV
Salt Lake City officials work to combat crime attracted by vacant structures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials with Salt Lake City say boarded and vacant buildings have high potential to attract crime. “I think at the end of the day, boarded homes just invite stuff that we don’t want happening here,” said business owner Dan Dalton. Dan Dalton...
KUTV
Identity released of 37-year-old skier found dead at Solitude after search
SOLITUDE, Utah (KUTV) — Police identified a skier who was reported missing after a trip to Solitude on Monday and later found deceased by search and rescue crews. Cottonwood Heights resident Devon O'Connell, 37, was on one of Solitude Mountain Resort's slopes Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. He stayed at the resort after his friend left at approximately 10:30 a.m. in order to ski another run before going home. He was expected to be off the mountain and home by 2 p.m.
KUTV
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho on charge of driving under the influence
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Brighton was arrested in Idaho and is facing a charge for driving under the influence. According to booking documents, Danial Knopp, 65, was arrested late Saturday night and was released Sunday morning. 2News located a booking photo of Knopp from the Blaine...
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
KUTV
Mayor Erin Mendenhall authorizes demolition order for 4 properties in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday she's authorizing an emergency demolition order for four properties in downtown Salt Lake. All four of the properties are on Major Street in the Ballpark neighborhood. Two of the building have caught fire multiple time in the past month.
KUTV
38-year-old homeless man hospitalized after car runs him over while sleeping in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 38-year-old homeless man was hospitalized after being run over by a car while sleeping near a Salt Lake City street. Salt Lake City police said the incident happened under the I-15 off-ramp near 545 West 600 South a short time before 6 a.m. on Monday.
KUTV
Students at Eagle Mountain schools released after barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — A 'secure mode' was lifted at schools, allowing students to be picked up, after a barricaded suspect in a domestic violence shooting surrendered peacefully. According to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, calls were received shortly before 3 p.m. Monday of a person...
KUTV
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
KUTV
Holiday happenings at the Shops at South Town
KUTV — There are a lot of holiday happenings at the Shops at South Town from shopping to celebrating the season. Kati Price spoke to Kari about what to expect this year. For more information check out shopsatsouthtown.com. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living. Follow...
KUTV
Local restaurants in Utah struggle to keep prices appetizing for customers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The price of eating out is up 8.6% compared to last year. That's most concerning to small, independent restaurant owners in Utah who are walking a fine line between staying affordable and keeping up with the high cost of doing business these days. That...
KUTV
Celebrate the holiday season at Hilton
KUTV — There are so many things to do and see during the holidays in downtown Salt Lake City. Marion spoke to Elora about why Hilton is the perfect place to celebrate the season and enjoy a little staycation. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living.
KUTV
Midvale stabbing, AMBER Alert suspect stalked victim before stabbing her, police say
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman who was stabbed at least five times in Midvale is improving, Unified Police said Monday. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail. He’s accused of stabbing the woman Friday evening and then fleeing with her 4-year-old niece, triggering a brief AMBER Alert before the child was found safe.
Comments / 0