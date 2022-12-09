ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Uintah School District starting late on Tuesday due to snow

NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — The Uintah School District will be delaying its start time on Tuesday due to weather conditions. Superintendent Rick Woodford announced that the late start was due to the forecast for additional snow overnight. As a result, all schools in the district would begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday.
UINTAH, UT
KUTV

18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Identity released of 37-year-old skier found dead at Solitude after search

SOLITUDE, Utah (KUTV) — Police identified a skier who was reported missing after a trip to Solitude on Monday and later found deceased by search and rescue crews. Cottonwood Heights resident Devon O'Connell, 37, was on one of Solitude Mountain Resort's slopes Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. He stayed at the resort after his friend left at approximately 10:30 a.m. in order to ski another run before going home. He was expected to be off the mountain and home by 2 p.m.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Holiday happenings at the Shops at South Town

KUTV — There are a lot of holiday happenings at the Shops at South Town from shopping to celebrating the season. Kati Price spoke to Kari about what to expect this year. For more information check out shopsatsouthtown.com. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living. Follow...
KUTV

Celebrate the holiday season at Hilton

KUTV — There are so many things to do and see during the holidays in downtown Salt Lake City. Marion spoke to Elora about why Hilton is the perfect place to celebrate the season and enjoy a little staycation. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Midvale stabbing, AMBER Alert suspect stalked victim before stabbing her, police say

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman who was stabbed at least five times in Midvale is improving, Unified Police said Monday. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail. He’s accused of stabbing the woman Friday evening and then fleeing with her 4-year-old niece, triggering a brief AMBER Alert before the child was found safe.
