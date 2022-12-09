Viola Davis on How ‘The Woman King’ Highlights the Need for More Stories About Black Women: ‘We Want Great Material’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
EW.com
Viola Davis says her character would be 'dead in the first 5 minutes' if The Woman King had a sequel
The physical preparation it took to become Nanisca, the leader of the all-female Agojie army at the heart of The Woman King was tough, draining — and quite enough for star Viola Davis, thank you very much. "I was like 'Oh my god, what am I doing?' At fiftysomething...
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead
Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence doubted they could lead an action film as women. The two Oscar-winning actors opened up about their shared doubts they’d ever get a chance to take on a starring role in the genre because of what their gender in a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The magazine posted a video of their roughly 45-minute conversation on Wednesday, in which the pair bonded over the similarities in how they approach their work, the challenges of motherhood, and how Hollywood has at times tainted their love for acting.
suggest.com
Viola Davis Shares The Best Advice Denzel Washington Ever Gave Her
Viola Davis should be the one giving advice. After all, she is the only African American actor to achieve “The Triple Crown of Acting”: winning an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award. From beginning her acting career on the small stage to landing gigs on Broadway and becoming a...
'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifa Reveals If Fans Can Expect A Crossover With Denzel Washington
Queen Latifah, who is starring in The Equalizer television series, teased a future collaboration with iconic actor Denzel Washington, who starred in the original action movie. CBS' high-octane thriller The Equalizer made its long-awaited return to television with its third season in October. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah said she would want...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Jennifer Lawrence Chalks Up Comment About Female-Led Action Movies to ‘Nerves’ on Meeting ‘Living Legend’ Viola Davis
After Jennifer Lawrence was dragged online this week for falsely stating that her role in “The Hunger Games” made her the first woman to headline an action movie, she clarified the comment, chalking it up to “nerves” at being interviewed with “living legend” Viola Davis.
The Woman King: how to watch, awards and everything we know about the Viola Davis film
The Woman King is a new action movie about a fierce sisterhood of warriors. Here’s everything we know about the Viola Davis-led film.
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Runner-Up, Dies by Suicide at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, an all-star competitor on “So You Think You Can Dance” and longtime “Ellen” DJ, has died by suicide. His wife confirmed his passing Wednesday morning in a statement to People. He was 40. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
The AP names its nine Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022
They worked hard, with the rewards coming slowly but surely. Then something came along — often a key role or sometimes a cluster, maybe an album — and it all became next-level, a shift triggering where-did-you-come-from vibes.
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Edwin Hodge on His Character’s Drive for Justice: ‘It’s in Ray’s DNA to Right the Wrongs of Life’
In Tuesday night’s episode of “FBI: Most Wanted,” Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) used his “Southern charm” to get things done when three prosecutors were gunned down in a small town in Arkansas. After Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) didn’t have time to get answers from a tight-lipped waitress who may have seen the suspects in the triple homicide, Ray stepped in and, between ordering some down home country food, got the information they needed.
Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’
After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...
Hollywood’s Woman Problem: Disney and Paramount Released Zero Films With a Female Director This Year – While Sony Had 6
Sony led all major studios with six wide-release movies directed by women -- two thirds of the industry-wide total
The ‘Party Down’ Gang’s Back Together in First Look at Season 3 as Starz Sets Premiere Date (Video)
“Party Down” Season 3 is officially a reality, as Starz has offered a first look at (most of) the cast of the cult hit comedy series back together again, while announcing that it will premiere on Feb. 24. Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have...
Bryce Dallas Howard to Star in ‘Witch Mountain’ Pilot for Disney+
Isabel Gravitt, Levi Miller, Bianca b Norwood and Jackson Kelly round out the cast in the reimagined TV adaptation of the film franchise
Golden Globe Noms 2022: 11 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Tom Cruise to Ana de Armas (Photos)
No Cruise or Danielle Deadwyler, but "Blonde" star Ana de Armas makes the cut
‘Kindred’ Review: FX’s Historical Sci-Fi Adaptation Doesn’t Dig Deep Enough
The story follows a modern day Black woman who time-travels to a plantation where she experiences life as a slave
Norman Reedus Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
"The Walking Dead" star joins the cast led by Ana de Armas
