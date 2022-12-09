Read full article on original website
What to watch: The Gift of Peace, Kindred, The Holiday Sitter
Maybe your favorite shows have gone off the air until January. Check out what we recommend to watch this week. 8/7c Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime) Award-winning Gospel artist Kirk Franklin is back with another star-studded and fabulous Christmas film and a fantastic playlist, too. Naturi Naughton,...
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Arrivederci
If you had asked me if I thought Jennifer Coolidge would have been the connective tissue between each season of The White Lotus a week ago, I'd have said, "duh." But that all came crashing down on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, a shocking season finale that shattered expectations and sent the survivors on different paths.
S.W.A.T. Midseason Finale Post Mortem: Jay Harrington Talks Deacon's Family & Impactful Storytelling
S.W.A.T. had its midseason finale, and it was a big one, especially for Deacon. The episode included a storyline involving him and his son, Matthew, and it grew into a bigger issue than initially thought. TV Fanatic got to chat with Deacon Kay himself, Jay Harrington, about the storyline on...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Broken or Not
Surprise! (NOT). Lea is pregnant. After the promo video promised a "shocking" surprise involving her being scared, what else could it be?. The aftermath might be interesting, but The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9 offered a far less predictable cliffhanger when Perez relapsed and overdosed on heroin. Perez seemed...
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Finale Review: Consequences
The Cleaning Lady knew how to keep us glued to our TVs for that two-hour finale. It kept me guessing and was action-packed until the final seconds. Thony's mistakes caught up to her and started affecting others in her life. The chaos began on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode...
Ruth Madoc, Legendary Sitcom Actor, Dead at 79
Actress Ruth Madoc, who is known for her roles in Fiddler on the Roof and Hi-de-Hi!, died on Friday, Dec. 9. She was 79. The actress reportedly passed after undergoing surgery because of a fall she suffered earlier this week, according to Belfield & Ward talent agent Phil Belfield. “It...
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 8
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8, Sonny Lee returned and there was plenty of drama. Meanwhile, Frank and Mayor Chase went to war over an off-duty cop who went too far by making a political statement. Elsewhere, Anthony worried Erin's DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband's unsavory...
Days of Our Lives Round Table: Is This Really the End of Eric and Nicole?
Eric went on a bender and broke up with Nicole. Sister Mary Moira came to town to mourn Susan and chastize EJ. Bonnie's PTSD had her seeing clowns everywhere. And Will won't be coming home to Salem for Christmas this year. Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by...
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Token Joe
After Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 5, if it hadn't already been renewed for a second season, it wouldn't be hard to imagine Tulsa King as a limited series. Dwight has barely been out of prison, and he's right in the thick of it again. Unless I miscalculated the final...
NCIS: Three-Show Crossover Pushed Back at CBS
Fans of NCIS will have to wait a little longer for the franchise's first three-show crossover. CBS announced over the weekend that the crossover event will now air Monday, January 9, beginning at 8/7c. There is understandably a lot of excitement for this event, but CBS has not given a...
RuPaul's Drag Race Moving to MTV for Season 15
RuPaul's Drag Race will have a new home for its 15th season. News broke Monday that the beloved reality series will migrate to MTV, beginning Friday, January 6, at 8/7c. The series initially started its life on Logo before moving to VH1. RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will also continue...
Brennan Elliott Talks About The Gift of Peace, Bringing Comfort Through the Gift of Film
Brennan Elliott stars with Nikki DeLoach in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' The Gift of Peace. It's a moving film featuring characters dealing with loss and grief during the holiday season. Brennan was kind enough to share his thoughts with TV Fanatic about how Hallmark's growth is benefical for viewers and...
Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's GAC Family Exit Over Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comments
Danice McKellar is speaking out after her frequent TV movie co-star Neal Bledsoe exited GAC Family after Candace Cameron Bure's controversial "traditional marriage" comments. “Neal is a wonderful person. He’s such a great actor, and I have enjoyed working with him so much," McKellar said on Fox News Digital on Saturday.
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 12-12-22: Sparks Fly Between Eric and Sloan!
So much for just making a new friend. Minutes after breaking up with Nicole, Eric's at Sloan's door...and in her bed. The ex-priest doesn't waste any time, does he?. According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 12-12-22, serious sparks fly between Eric and Sloan immediately, and they're not the only ones to have a surprising sexual encounter.
Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Game of Thrones Spinoff: "He's Not OK"
Game of Thrones is over, but the franchise shows no signs of slowing down at HBO. House of the Dragon launched earlier this year, breaking many records at the premium cabler. Several other shows are in various stages of development set in the GOT universe. One of those is set...
