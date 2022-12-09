ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Coastal Carolina Quarterback arrested for slamming female to the ground

Coastal Carolina has had a rough couple days. Fist they lost head coach Jamey Chadwell to Liberty, yesterday their star quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal and now this. Back-up quarterback Bryce Carpenter was arrested for allegedly slamming a woman to the ground at a party after she refused...
CONWAY, SC
fbschedules.com

Coastal Carolina, Liberty adjust future football series

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Liberty Flames have made some adjustments to their future football series, according to Coastal Carolina’s official athletics website. Coastal Carolina and Liberty were previously scheduled to play a total of five games between the 2023 and 2029 seasons. The Chanticleers were scheduled to...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices

Scott Clawson, 68, died Dec. 12. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011. Donald Edwin Aurandt Jr. Donald Edwin Aurandt Jr., 74, was called home by his Lord and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach could ban beach biking during summer days

Bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach may have to keep their bikes off the sand during the day in the summertime if city council decides they are a safety concern. The topic appeared on the council's agenda at its most recent meeting, but was tabled. Council plans to discuss the item in a workshop setting. Council voted to not discuss the possible ordinance until a public workshop because “council thought it should be brought up one more time,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr. served his country well

Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr. A memorial service for Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr., 73, will be held Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Poston officiating. Inurnment will follow in Florence National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Mr. Turner,...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Jeffrey Lee Hurst enjoyed painting and sketching

A graveside service for Jeffrey Lee Hurst, 63, will be held Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Hurst, of Myrtle Beach, died Dec. 5 at his home.   Born Nov. 6, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of Nancy Lee Myers (Hurst). He...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mega Millions $10,000 winning ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at the Circle K to a lucky customer!. The winning numbers were (8 – 19 – 53 – 61 – 69 MB: 19). But you still have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot before this year’s end!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication

A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy