Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Related
cbs17
Coastal Carolina quarterbacks in news for 2 completely different reasons: 1 arrested for assault, another in transfer portal
CONWAY, S.C. (WNCN/WBTW) – Timing could not have been worse for Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall. In a time of a likely difficult decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the university, that news was overshadowed by another player in his own quarterback room. Backup quarterback Bryce...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Coastal Carolina Quarterback arrested for slamming female to the ground
Coastal Carolina has had a rough couple days. Fist they lost head coach Jamey Chadwell to Liberty, yesterday their star quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal and now this. Back-up quarterback Bryce Carpenter was arrested for allegedly slamming a woman to the ground at a party after she refused...
fbschedules.com
Coastal Carolina, Liberty adjust future football series
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Liberty Flames have made some adjustments to their future football series, according to Coastal Carolina’s official athletics website. Coastal Carolina and Liberty were previously scheduled to play a total of five games between the 2023 and 2029 seasons. The Chanticleers were scheduled to...
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices
Scott Clawson, 68, died Dec. 12. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011. Donald Edwin Aurandt Jr. Donald Edwin Aurandt Jr., 74, was called home by his Lord and...
myhorrynews.com
New business park predicted to 'diversify the workforce' in North Myrtle Beach
A new industrial park is coming to North Myrtle Beach that is predicted to grow nearby companies and strengthen the local economy, the company announced. With construction predicted to begin in January, about 720,000 square feet just off Water Tower Road will soon hold four buildings available for corporate tenants to lease, a release states.
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach could ban beach biking during summer days
Bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach may have to keep their bikes off the sand during the day in the summertime if city council decides they are a safety concern. The topic appeared on the council's agenda at its most recent meeting, but was tabled. Council plans to discuss the item in a workshop setting. Council voted to not discuss the possible ordinance until a public workshop because “council thought it should be brought up one more time,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
myhorrynews.com
Jodi Theresa Abbruzzese Bannister was full of energy and the life of the party
Jodi Theresa Abbruzzese Bannister, 62, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully Dec. 5 at her residence. Born March 19, 1960 in Staten Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Louis Jack Abbruzzese and Joan Ruth Abbruzzese. During her life, Jodi was full of energy and devoted to her...
myhorrynews.com
Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr. served his country well
Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr. A memorial service for Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr., 73, will be held Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Poston officiating. Inurnment will follow in Florence National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Mr. Turner,...
WMBF
Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach. As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint. Two of...
myhorrynews.com
Jeffrey Lee Hurst enjoyed painting and sketching
A graveside service for Jeffrey Lee Hurst, 63, will be held Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Hurst, of Myrtle Beach, died Dec. 5 at his home. Born Nov. 6, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of Nancy Lee Myers (Hurst). He...
abccolumbia.com
Mega Millions $10,000 winning ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at the Circle K to a lucky customer!. The winning numbers were (8 – 19 – 53 – 61 – 69 MB: 19). But you still have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot before this year’s end!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Myrtle Beach single mother walking one hour to work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking one hour to work each way received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. The mother of three young children was gifted a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach gas station sells $10,000 Mega Millions ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at a Circle K on Highway 511 on Friday. The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the prize. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. the Mega Millions...
myhorrynews.com
CCU boosts budget for indoor practice facility, approves three new degree programs
A new indoor practice facility for Coastal Carolina University's football program will cost about $5 million more than originally projected because of the higher cost of raw materials. The project began at $15 million, but the university's board on Tuesday boosted that budget to $20 million, pending design, scope and...
WMBF
The South’s Grandest Christmas Show is dazzling the Grand Strand this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Until the end of this month, make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays in Myrtle Beach with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show. This show brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand...
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
wpde.com
Keep your distance: Several dune walkovers being replaced in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers are being asked to keep their distance as city officials work to replace dune walkovers in Myrtle Beach. Demolition has begun at the walkover at 2104 North Ocean Boulevard. Other walkovers to be replaced include 51st Avenue North, 73rd Avenue North and 8702...
myhorrynews.com
Sock distributor making $2.6M investment in Horry County, opening location in Loris
A custom athletic sock distributor plans to make a $2.6 million investment in Loris, bringing 75 new jobs over the next five years, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Moose Logistics & Distribution is opening its first South Carolina facility at 3537 Franklin St. in...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Active duty Air Force member charged with murder in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Editor’s note: Frye and Hunter were both found not guilty on all charges Monday by a jury. Read more about the verdict here. UPDATE as of 10/17/20: The Myrtle Beach Police Department has upgraded Samuel Frye’s charges with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a […]
Comments / 0