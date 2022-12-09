Read full article on original website
The Resident's Fall Finale Delivers a Major Romantic Moment — EP Explains Why [Spoiler] Was 'Inevitable'
The Resident‘s Cade Sullivan might not know it yet, but her relationship with Conrad Hawkins just changed quite drastically. During Tuesday’s fall finale — an eventful hour for all involved — Cade went out of town, fibbing to beau Conrad that she was heading to a girls’ weekend when she was really visiting her father in rehab. Meanwhile, back in Atlanta, Conrad grew closer than ever to Billie, for whom he’s recently started to harbor romantic feelings. Conrad, already sentimental from an unexpected reunion (and reconciliation, yay!) with Nic’s father Kyle, had to confront some more big emotions after saving Billie...
The Resident Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Nic's Dad Returns to Chastain — But Can He Ever Reconcile With Conrad?
Sure, time heals all wounds — but The Resident‘s Kyle Nevin might need an eternity to make things right with his former son-in-law. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s fall finale of the Fox drama (8/7c), in which Corbin Bernsen reprises his role as the late Nic Nevin’s father. We last saw Kyle in the harrowing Season 5 episode “The Long and Winding Road,” where Nic ultimately died of a head injury, and a heartbroken Kyle blamed Conrad for not trying harder to save Nic. As the clip above confirms, Kyle and Conrad haven’t had any contact since that day,...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Finale Review: Consequences
The Cleaning Lady knew how to keep us glued to our TVs for that two-hour finale. It kept me guessing and was action-packed until the final seconds. Thony's mistakes caught up to her and started affecting others in her life. The chaos began on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila's Desperate Act-- Vanishes After Bill Discovers Her Hideout
Bill discovers Sheila's hideout, forcing the evil villain to go on the run.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will find herself in a tough spot during the week of November 28. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will discover a hot scoop and aim to use the juicy tidbit in his favor.
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Tucker's Plan Worked-- Ashley Moves To Oust Jack From Jabot
Tucker might have finally convinced Ashley to join forces in the hostile takeover.Young and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Tucker McCall's (Trevor St. John) plan might be working its magic on Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). The Y&R viewers don't know much about Tucker's agenda other than he wants to take over Newman Enterprises, Chancellor Winters, and Jabot.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8
"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
The Young and the Restless: Will Jeremy Stark be the monster that Diane says he is or will turn out like Ashland Locke
Jeremy Stark and Diane JenkinsPhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Young and the Restless painted a grim picture of Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman) long before he came to Genoa City. He was dubbed the Lockness Monster and everyone seemed to fear his power. In the end, Locke was not as monstrous as was predicted and now the CBS soap is painting that same picture with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).
TV Fanatic
Your Honor: Bryan Cranston’s Michael Remains in Danger on Season 2 Trailer
The official trailer for Your Honor Season 2 is intense. Showtime dropped the first footage for the second this season this week, and we have plenty of questions. Starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), the 10-episode season will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, January 13, 2023, and on-air on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Amazing Race's Derek and Claire Detail Their Most Stressful Finale Moment
The following contains spoilers for The Amazing Race‘s Season 34 finale. As Claire mentioned in Wednesday’s season finale of The Amazing Race, it was, indeed, the only leg that mattered. When it came time to race around Tennessee, rappel off a monstrous bridge and tackle a memory challenge straight out of the movie Big, former Big Brother houseguests Derek and Claire reached the Pit Stop first, winning the $1 million and becoming the official champions of Season 34. (Read a full finale recap here.) Below, the newly crowned winners talk to TVLine about how they prepared for the race, the hardest part of their...
TV Fanatic
Should Fans of The Rookie Watch the Spin-off The Rookie: Feds?
When Alexi Hawley was creating The Rookie, he probably didn't anticipate it becoming such a massive hit among audiences in the way it has. Something of a rarity in many shows is getting a spin-off. The Rookie has earned itself a spin-off titled The Rookie: Feds. On The Rookie, John...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For December 7: Jack Gives Phyllis A Huge Ultimatum
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, tease an ultimatum, seduction, and an alliance. You won’t want to miss a second of this drama-filled episode. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is dead set on getting Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town — even if that means inviting a criminal to Genoa City. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is beside himself with worry over his family now that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) has shown up. Diane knew just who tipped him off to her location — Phyllis.
Camila Cabello Gets Romantic in Heart Minidress & Towering 6-Inch Platform Boots on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale
Camila Cabello sang her heart out on the second part of “The Voice” live season 22 finale, which aired yesterday. Cabello coached Morgan Myles up to the finale, but Bryce Leatherwood took home the season’s win alongside Blake Shelton. Cabello took to the stage with Myles for a duet performance of “Never Be The Same,” the pop star clad in a black minidress with heart-shaped accents. The dress was a simple strapless style that was spiced up with the addition of bright red sequined red hearts on the bodice. Cabello wore a black choker necklace and matching fishnets that offered her ensemble...
TV Fanatic
Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 17
On Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 17, Zack and his mother had dinner and opened up about their lack of involvement in pumpkin season. Meanwhile, Matt visited his family in Arizona and came to a stunning realization about recent events. Elsewhere, Chris was put on the spot when...
TV Fanatic
Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You
If you can't beat 'em, then beat 'em down. That's the tactic little people take when they have no chance of overcoming the opposition. It was also the undercurrent flowing through Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 as Jamie and Angela Blue Thunder realized they couldn't defeat John or Rainwater outright, so they'd work to bring them down instead.
TV Fanatic
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer Teases Mother-Daughter Reunion
The road back for Ginny & Georgia looks more difficult than ever on Ginny & Georgia Season 2. Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the second season, bowing Thursday, January 5, 2023. "How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is...
TV Fanatic
Family Law Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Legacy
Legacy. Every parent dreams of creating something to pass down to their children. Family Law Season 1 Episode 10 explored two different fathers, Bryan Beasley and Harry Svensson, and their relationships with their children. It asked whether nature vs. nurture was more critical in a controversial case. As someone who...
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Victor Corners Chance About Abby -- Orders Nick Breakup With Sally
Victor corners Chance to chat about Abby then the Great Victor Newman orders his son, Nick stay away from Sally.Photo byThe Young and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will be on a mission to protect his children, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), from heartbreak. She Knows Soaps reported that Victor will corner Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) and demand to know why his marriage to Abby is in trouble.
