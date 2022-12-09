Editor’s Note: This column initially appeared a few years ago, and is being run again because of its local significance during the holiday season. Every year at this time, many of us engage in a search for the true meaning of the holidays. That true spirit is often elusive to find, but if any one ever found it and expressed it, time and again, especially at Christmas time, that person was Bob McManus, the best Santa Claus Oswego ever had.

