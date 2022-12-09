Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego officer honored for heroic work
OSWEGO — The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Que Sera, Sera: Oswego’s best Santa
Editor’s Note: This column initially appeared a few years ago, and is being run again because of its local significance during the holiday season. Every year at this time, many of us engage in a search for the true meaning of the holidays. That true spirit is often elusive to find, but if any one ever found it and expressed it, time and again, especially at Christmas time, that person was Bob McManus, the best Santa Claus Oswego ever had.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Louise J. ‘Jean’ Zeno
Mrs. Louise J. “Jean” Zeno, 96, of Oswego, NY, formerly of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Dec. 6, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego. She was born on Feb. 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Vincenzo “James” and Rosaria Cassetta Zurlo. She grew up in Amsterdam and was a graduate of Amsterdam High School.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘We’re hoping that everybody responsible is brought to justice’
OSWEGO — On Sunday — 33 years, 11 months and 20 days after the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 killed two SUNY Oswego students — family and friends woke to the news the accused bomb maker was finally in U.S. custody. The New York-bound flight had...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
David J. Reidy
David (Dave) J. Reidy, 84, a resident of Stuart, Florida, born in Oswego, New York, passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at Hay-Madeira Hospice House in Stuart, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. He spent most of his life in Oswego where he met his wife, Patricia (Pat) Parker and they went on to enjoy 62 years of marriage, retiring to Florida in 2000.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Joseph Martens Albano
Joseph Martens Albano, 76, of Red Creek, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, at the Newark Manor Home after suffering from a long illness. Joe, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on Oct. 28, 1946, to Joseph and Alice Albano. He resided in Red Creek, NY, for most of his life.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Elizabeth A. Weske
Elizabeth A. Weske, 85, formerly of Fulton NY, passed away on Dec. 10, 2022. She was born in Dunmore, PA, to Michael and Mary Wasicko on Nov. 13, 1937. “Betsy” as she was known to her many friends and loved ones, graduated from Fulton High School. She married George R. Weske in 1956, and their long and loving marriage produced six children, sixteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. After retiring from the Oswego County Board of Elections, Betsy and George relocated to Summerfield, Florida, and after his passing, she spent several years in Huntsville, AL.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Pandemic blamed for rising coroner costs
OSWEGO — The announcement this week by the Oswego County Health Department that it is discontinuing weekly COVID-19 reporting is another reminder that the pandemic, which claimed more than 1 million lives in the U.S., is largely in the rearview mirror. But the lingering effects of the pandemic on...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Therese Bonner
Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bruce M. Pospesel
Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel and had attended Oswego schools.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico, Hannibal boys hoops both fall
Indian River 70, Mexico 45: Led by 22 points from Thomas Hardy III, Indian River defeated the Mexico varsity boys basketball team 70-45 on Monday. Reginald Miller (16) and Owen Franz (10) also hit double-digit point totals. Franz also had 10 rebounds in the contest. Nathan Rush led the team with 16 rebounds. Indian River had 44 rebounds in total during the game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
McCrobie: Holiday gifts from me to you
I’m a sucker for tradition. Three years ago, I began a December custom in which I gave virtual Christmas gifts via this column in three categories: something Oswego WANTS; something Oswego NEEDS; and something for Oswegonians to READ. This was patterned after a suggestion by a child psychologist I...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Land Bank demolishes longtime Hannibal eyesore
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000-square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in the 1930s...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DeStevens preparing 350 supermodified for family race team
OSWEGO — In a bit of a throwback to days gone by, Joey DeStevens knew by the age of 12 that he wanted to work on vehicles. Now at the age of 19, he is spearheading the conversion of a former Joe Gosek Big-Block supermodified to a 350 supermodified, which will be piloted by his younger brother, Tony DeStevens, at Oswego Speedway.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego boys, Fulton girls pick up sweeps in varsity bowling action
OSWEGO — Rivals Oswego and Fulton met once again, this time in varsity bowling action on Monday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego. The Buc boys team swept Fulton 7-0, while the Red Raider girls team swept Oswego 7-0.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Unionized city employees get $3/hour raise
OSWEGO — About 110 city employees will receive raises of $3 an hour next year, according to an agreement announced Tuesday. Workers in the Department of Public Works, equipment operators, and clerical staff at departments throughout city of Oswego government will receive the raise starting in January, according to a new agreement between union leaders and city leaders.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County to discontinue weekly COVID reporting
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department has announced that it will discontinue its weekly COVID-19 reporting due to a number of factors, including the state’s change in reporting systems. The last COVID-19 report will be issued Monday.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego indoor track and field competes at Jensen Memorial Relays
SYRACUSE — The Oswego boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Oscar B. Jenson Memorial Relays on Sunday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The girls team placed third overall, while the boys played eighth.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Raby’s Home Center Mite team takes second place
OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend. The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Good Guys Barbershop team wins OMHA’s Mite Before Christmas tournament
OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s “Mite Before Christmas” tournament was held over the weekend, and the Good Guys Barbershop Blue 2 Mite team took home first place over a familiar foe. Good Guys edged Raby’s Ace Home Center Blue 8-7 in the championship game....
Comments / 0