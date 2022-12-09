Liberty County DA holds press conference regarding arrest of Liberty County Housing Authority chairman

Read full article on original website
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Elections Commission suspends elections administrator with pay
Beleaguered Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush has been suspended with pay from his job as Liberty County Elections Administrator following a decision by the Liberty County Elections Commission on Tuesday. Bush is employed as Elections Administrator and volunteers for the Housing Authority board. The five-member elections commission –...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Housing Authority board member arrested
A member of the Liberty County Housing Authority board has been arrested and charged with Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft after his home and the LCHA offices were raided by investigators on Thursday. The raids were carried out simultaneously Thursday morning by the Texas Rangers, the Liberty County District...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
KHOU
HPD: Grand jury will determine if homeowner who shot alleged car burglar should face charges
Police said the 26-year-old woman and a man were burglarizing vehicles in the Spring Branch area when a homeowner shot and killed her. The male got away.
Texas Southern University police chief on administrative leave over fraud allegations
TSU alleges that Mary Young ran an overtime and payroll abuse that cost the university and taxpayers thousands of dollars in officer hours that were never worked.
KFDM-TV
KFDM obtains court document containing new, disturbing details in death of Beaumont infant
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained a probable cause affidavit in the death of five-month-old Ja'Kaiden Shaw. The document indicates he suffered from more injuries than previously reported. The document also states that Shaw's mother, Quenisha Hawkins, 27, knew Shaw needed medical assistance, but did nothing to help...
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Seeks Help Identifying Vehicle Owner
Humble Police Department Seeks Help Identifying Vehicle Owner. The Humble Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying the following vehicle that was used in the defrauding of an elderly citizen in the City of Humble. The driver is a white male, light build in his early 20's. If...
KHOU
HPD: Woman accused of breaking into vehicles shot, killed by homeowner in Spring Branch area
The 26-year-old woman's body was found in a ditch. She is accused of burglarizing vehicles with a man when she was shot multiple times by a homeowner in the area.
Man charged in cold murder case of 66-year-old man Melvin Walker, Galveston police say
The murder of 66-year-old Melvin Walker, whose body had been found wrapped in a rug and plastic, had been a cold case until this year, officials said.
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 BANK WATCH INITIATIE YIELDS WOULD BE BANK JUGGER
With “bank jugging” and vehicle break-ins being an ongoing issue, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden initiated a Bank Watch Initiative to identify suspects involved and ultimately prevent these crimes from occurring in our area. On December 8…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-bank-watch-initiatie-yields-would-be-bank-jugger/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Human Remains Found in Burned Vehicle in Conroe
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On December 10, 2022, at approximately 5:00 AM, MCTXSheriff Deputies and South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road in a new construction area. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered human remains inside the vehicle. Immediate identification is not available at this time.
mocomotive.com
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down 105 for several hours after a…
cw39.com
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Sunday. The crash happened on State Highway 105 near Walker Road at around 10:30 a.m.
tsu.edu
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Announces Two Major Initiatives Between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University During Commencement Address
During a keynote commencement speech to nearly 700 graduates, and thousands more guests, faculty and members of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced two new initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University. The first is a...
Brazoria County resident complains of swarming mosquitoes, so when will it end?
Experts share ways to make your yard as inhabitable as possible to those pesky mosquitoes.
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own DNA company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
CPS records show boy found dead in washing machine had tough life from birth
HOUSTON — A Children's Protective Services report obtained by KHOU 11 News paints a heartbreaking picture of the life of a little boy found dead in his family's Spring home. The battered body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found in a washing machine in July after his parents reported him missing.
Comments / 3