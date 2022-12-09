Read full article on original website
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress
Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too
This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair. Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
In Style
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Dana Hamm Poses In Tiny Top That Barely Covers Anything
Fitness model Dana Hamm is continuing her vacation to Tahiti, which is good news for fans.
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress
Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Yellow Swimsuit During Dubai Getaway
Winter is fast approaching, but as far as Priyanka Chopra is concerned, the summer is still in full swing. The White Tiger star enjoyed a recent getaway in Dubai and shared a few highlights on Instagram. In one standout pic, the actress is seen relaxing on a yacht in a stylish mustard yellow swimsuit and sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Weekend vibes."
Zendaya Stuns In An Unbuttoned Shirt In The Desert
Zendaya is fashion, fashion is Zendaya. This actress, model, singer, and executive producer has the range to execute a look flawlessly. Whenever the star drops a picture, we can't deny how much delight it is to our eyes and screens. The Shake It Off star is out in the desert...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
