This is an opinion column. If this keeps up, Nate Oats is going to make history. He’s going to be the first Alabama basketball coach to beat Nick Saban. It could happen as early as Monday if the AP basketball poll voters are paying attention. Oats’ team, after earning its second victory of the young season against a No. 1 opponent, this time with a strong road comeback at Houston, could be and probably should be ranked higher than Saban’s team.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO