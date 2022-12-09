Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
rolltide.com
Alabama’s Reyna Reyes Named Honda Award Finalist
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama's Reyna Reyes was selected by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Soccer, The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) announced Tuesday. Reyes is the program's first student-athlete selected as a finalist for the Honda...
rolltide.com
Alabama Gymnastics Hosts Crimson and White Preview Friday Night in Coleman Coliseum
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama gymnastics team will host its Crimson and White Preview Friday night at 7 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. The event is free to all fans and will give fans a sneak peek at this year's team. The event will be in a modified...
rolltide.com
Three Alabama Football Players Named Sporting News All-Americans
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named a Sporting News First Team All-American, while defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry garnered second-team selections from the organization, it was announced Tuesday. First Team All-American. Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker. A consensus All-American after picking up his fourth...
Alabama basketball reaches highest AP poll ranking since 2006
Alabama jumped four spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, its highest ranking in that poll since Dec. 4, 2006. The Tide defeated previously No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday, 71-65, for its second win over a top-ranked opponent this season. It also beat then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.
College basketball Power Rankings: Alabama disrupts the top 16 as UConn ascends to No. 1
The reshuffling of the 2022-23 men's college basketball top 16 continues, with a fourth new No. 1 of 2022-23 and some familiar faces returning.
rolltide.com
Five Alabama Football Players Receive Associated Press All-America Recognition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. received Associated Press First Team All-America honors Monday, while defensive back Brian Branch was named to the second team and Jahmyr Gibbs (AP), Kool-Aid McKinstry (DB) and Jordan Battle (S) each garnered third-team recognition. Will Anderson Jr. First Team, Linebacker. Became...
Kristy Curry Speaks On Friend Mike Leach
Alabama women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry addressed the media on Tuesday morning and spoke on the passing of her friend and Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. The two crossed paths in their careers at Texas Teach as Leach served as the head football coach from 2000-09 and...
UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown
A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
Alabama Football to be well-represented in Reese’s Senior Bowl
The 2022 Alabama football roster was loaded with accomplished seniors, and many of them have announced their intentions to compete in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star game that will take place in Mobile in the first week of February. So far, seven...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DB TJ Banks has a commitment timeframe
Alabama football’s 2024 four-star defensive back target, TJ Banks has a feel for when he possibly wants to announce his commitment. Banks attends Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, and he holds more than 10 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others. He is committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game. The junior garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he has a commitment timeframe in mind.
Scarbinsky: At Alabama, Nate Oats is now a challenge for Nick Saban
This is an opinion column. If this keeps up, Nate Oats is going to make history. He’s going to be the first Alabama basketball coach to beat Nick Saban. It could happen as early as Monday if the AP basketball poll voters are paying attention. Oats’ team, after earning its second victory of the young season against a No. 1 opponent, this time with a strong road comeback at Houston, could be and probably should be ranked higher than Saban’s team.
Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out
The panel provides their takes on what helped the Crimson Tide take down Houston on the road.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban dances during big recruiting weekend
Nick Saban pulled his dance moves out the closet once again during a big recruiting weekend for the Crimson Tide. Saban and the Tide are hosting multiple five-star recruits and their families this weekend. The Alabama head coach has traditionally danced to the Cupid Shuffle, and Saturday was no different. Tracy Varner of Madhouse Training was able to capture the legendary head coach’s dance moves this year.
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update: GFS Introducing Idea of Some Wintry Precipitation Next Sunday for Alabama
Today’s forecast is in pretty good shape except for the high. This is not a one number region as we always say, but if we are figuring the average high for Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. Temperatures have been a little cooler than I expected. 63F at Tuscaloosa, but Birmingham has struggled to get above 61F. Anniston is in the 50s with the rain.
Northport, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Northport. The Spain Park High School basketball team will have a game with Tuscaloosa County High School on December 12, 2022, 12:00:00. The Spain Park High School basketball team will have a game with Tuscaloosa County High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials
On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
wvtm13.com
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
