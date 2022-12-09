Farmington teen arrested in connection to carjacking, three crashes in Hamden

A 14-year-old boy reportedly stole a car and then crashed it three times in Hamden Thursday. Hartford Courant/TNS

A Farmington teen was arrested in connection to a reported carjacking and three separate motor vehicle crashes in Hamden on Thursday afternoon, according to Hamden police.

The Hamden Police Department responded to Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. on Thursday after a 52-year-old woman reported she had her car stolen at knifepoint.

An investigation into the carjacking revealed that a 14-year-old Farmington resident, who was residing at the Children’s Center on Whitney Avenue, left the center’s campus. The Children’s Center is a non-profit behavioral health organization.

The teen allegedly retrieved a knife from an unlocked vehicle and approached the victim while she was sitting in her car.

The woman said the teen pointed the knife at her and told her to get out of the car, according to police. The teen then took the vehicle and drove it north on Dixwell Avenue, where he got into two separate crashes, police said. He fled the scene of both crashes and continued north until getting into a major crash at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Whitney Avenue, according to police.

According to Hamden police, he tried to flee on foot when he was arrested.

Police said the teen was not injured in the crashes but several of the occupants of the vehicles involved in the crashes were transported to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The teen was charged with robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating without a license, evading responsibility, following too close and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He is scheduled to appear in Superior Court for Juvenile Matters later in December, police said.