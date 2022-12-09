ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Farmington teen arrested in connection to carjacking, three crashes in Hamden

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux40N_0jdMadXw00
A 14-year-old boy reportedly stole a car and then crashed it three times in Hamden Thursday. Hartford Courant/TNS

A Farmington teen was arrested in connection to a reported carjacking and three separate motor vehicle crashes in Hamden on Thursday afternoon, according to Hamden police.

The Hamden Police Department responded to Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. on Thursday after a 52-year-old woman reported she had her car stolen at knifepoint.

An investigation into the carjacking revealed that a 14-year-old Farmington resident, who was residing at the Children’s Center on Whitney Avenue, left the center’s campus. The Children’s Center is a non-profit behavioral health organization.

The teen allegedly retrieved a knife from an unlocked vehicle and approached the victim while she was sitting in her car.

The woman said the teen pointed the knife at her and told her to get out of the car, according to police. The teen then took the vehicle and drove it north on Dixwell Avenue, where he got into two separate crashes, police said. He fled the scene of both crashes and continued north until getting into a major crash at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Whitney Avenue, according to police.

According to Hamden police, he tried to flee on foot when he was arrested.

Police said the teen was not injured in the crashes but several of the occupants of the vehicles involved in the crashes were transported to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The teen was charged with robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating without a license, evading responsibility, following too close and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He is scheduled to appear in Superior Court for Juvenile Matters later in December, police said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested for Stealing Over $164K From Elderly Man in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook Police have arrested a woman that's accused of stealing over $164,000 from an elderly man in Old Saybrook earlier this year. Authorities said a 94-year-old man had a total of $164,284 stolen from his checking account in February 2022. Investigators said a woman created a fraudulent online bank...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford

Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy