‘The metaverse will be our slow death!’ Is Facebook losing its $100bn gamble on virtual reality?
The company now known as Meta has spent staggering amounts on creating an immersive successor to the traditional 2D internet. But what has it got to show for it, apart from 11,000 job losses?. What a difference a year makes. Last October, Facebook supremo Mark Zuckerberg could barely wait to...
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Personalized iPhone ads can put your privacy at risk — disable this feature now
No one likes to give out their private data, personalized ads can be intrusive and infuriating, luckily it's easy to stop them on an iPhone.
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Amazon comes for TikTok with its own in-app shopping feed
Amazon has introduced a new shopping experience in its mobile app called Inspire, a feed of short-form videos and photos that lets you explore and buy products.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic-looking phone controller puts a literal spin on shooting videos
Many of us today use our smartphones not only to take pictures but also to record videos. Some even use their mobile devices to play games that require them to point their phones’ cameras at certain things or people. In fact, some think that this kind of augmented reality or AR experience could become more commonplace in the future. Holding our phones in our hands for these seems like the most natural way to use them, but they might not be the most efficient nor the safest. Monopods, a.k.a. the notorious selfie sticks, at one point became so popular exactly because of that, while phone gimbals also started popping to give budding filmmakers a hand. AR gamers, however, don’t neatly fit these groups, so this concept of a gun-shaped phone controller tries to envision what their future could look like, presuming this type of gaming actually takes off.
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Ars Technica
Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules
Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon
If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
AOL Corp
Google merges Maps and Waze teams, says apps will remain separate
As part of recent cost-cutting measures, Google is planning to merge its Waze and Maps divisions, The Wall Street Journal has reported. The move is aimed at reducing duplicated work across the products, but Google said it will still keep the Waze and Maps apps separate. "Google remains deeply committed...
Digiday
As influencer marketing grows up, brands, agencies experiment with new content tools like bots
Influencer marketing is maturing as a business for many marketers and media agencies as they find ways to leverage creator content and gain new audiences. From using artificial virtual influencers to micro influencers on social media, agencies and brands are realizing they need to strategize and adapt to new ways of using influencer marketing. Experts say there was perhaps more pushback early on about whether social media influencers were a reliable investment.
And the Most-Searched Term on Google in 2022 Is…
It beat out searches for "Ukraine," "Queen Elizabeth passing," "elections results" and more.
