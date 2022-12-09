ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, IL

Dark Star Jubilee Reveals 2023 Lineup: Bruce Hornsby, Sam Bush, Joan Osborne, More

Dark Star Jubilee will return to Legend Valley in Thornville, OH over Memorial Day Weekend (May 27th–29th, 2023). Presented by All Good Presents and hosted by Dark Star Orchestra, who will perform three headlining shows of two sets each, the festival will celebrate its 10th year with a lineup featuring Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Sam Bush, Joan Osborne, The Wailers, Circles Around The Sun, and more.
Willie Nelson to headline Summer Camp Music Festival

Summer Camp — Chillicothe's annual music festival — has just announced their 2023 lineup with none other than Willie Nelson and Family as the headlining act. The festival runs May 26-28 next year and alongside Nelson, the lineup includes Excision, Vulfpeck, Goose, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, and more. Returning favorites include moe. and Umphrey's McGee.
Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
Saturday Night @ Mike’s Tavern (Celebrating Ten Years of MBIP!)

Wow, this is one tasty burger! The burger is savory, juicy and so flavorful! There’s diced onions on it and the bun is bakery fresh. I find that the four ounce burger is a perfect snack-sized burger and a real Saturday night treat!. This was a delicious dinner and...
Bradley University President performs in ‘The Nutcracker’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dr. Stephen Standifird is exchanging his presidential robe for a 10-foot wide skirt. Standifird, the President of Bradley University is portraying “Mother Ginger” in the Peoria Ballet Company’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’. Live music from the Heartland Festival Orchestra will accompany...
Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
Riverside Church Fridge Empty

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday morning the Riverside Peoria Fridge and pantry opened up completely empty, and in desperate need of food for those who come to the fridge regularly. It’s a process food pantry organizers & Riverside Pastor Michael say they go through about 6-7 times a day...
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts

In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
Connect Transit to reduce weekend service

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities’ public transportation system is reducing service beginning Sunday due to a labor shortage. Beginning Dec. 18, weekend transit will be reduced. The new schedules are based on current ridership trends. “These reductions are our way of providing reliability and stability to...
Gas prices drop by double digits, on track for $3/gallon by Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the fifth week in a row Peoria drivers saw the average price per gallon fall, dropping 15.2 cents this week to average $3.49 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, and only 0.7 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind

Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
Pekin plans to sell acreage for new sports complex

PEKIN, Ill. — The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price – with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
25 Sports High School Monday - December 12, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Several Central Illinois basketball teams took the court for Monday games. Peoria Manual hit the road to face Galesburg at the famed Thiel Gymnasium. The Rams defeat Galesburg 53-46, led by Dietrich Richardson, who led the Rams with 15 points, and Gerron Trapps, who had 14 points.
Pekin sells land for dollars an acre as business development incentive

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at about $3 an acre - with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell up to 70 acres of un-developed land the city owns. Nearly half the property, 33 acres is being sold for $100.
