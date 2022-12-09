ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Village Council’s final 2022 meeting will bring on the noise

Gingerbread cookies are baking and the eggnog is pouring. But there still is a little work to be done before the holiday festivities get in full swing. The final Key Biscayne Village Council meeting of the year takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday with several points of discussion slated, including a tighter rein on electric bicycles, revisiting a potential noise ordinance, and an update on the athletic field workshop plan.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Lucky Tuesday 13 Key Biscayne dining options

You are in luck on this 13th of December as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve some special dishes and savings on this Tuesday in December 13, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Key Biscayne’s best dining spots and meal-deals

The culinary scene in Key Biscayne is loaded with all kinds of cuisine options and dining specials to satisfy any taste or budget. Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants present some of the most varied - and delicious - dining options on the island. Costa Med Bistro. Everything tastes better with Truffle...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida insurance company files for Chapter 11 protection

Just as Florida legislators gather in Tallahassee Monday, December 12, to start a special session to prop up the state’s besieged property insurance industry, a South Florida-based insurance company has voluntarily filed for petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. FedNat Holding Company, based in Sunrise, Florida said...
FLORIDA STATE
Calle Ocho's Azúcar to celebrate National Ice Cream Day Tuesday

Longing for some delicious and different ice cream flavors like Abuela Maria… or El Mani Loco, Mantecado, Plátano Maduro? Tomorrow – Tuesday - is your day. Tuesday, December 13 is National Ice Cream Day and the Azúcar Ice Cream Company, just a short drive from the island in Calle Ocho, can help you celebrate the day while enjoying their artisanal ice creams.
MIAMI, FL
Nature Center’s fundraising watercolor exhibit now open

Remember the first time you had a palette of water colors and tried to paint within the lines?. Members of the Miami Watercolor Society are well beyond that, hosting their 50th annual Fall Exhibition at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center on Key Biscayne. After the opening reception last...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
KB hoops coach key to helping local basketballers achieve at Miami Dade College

Eight consecutive victories have been reeled off by the Miami-Dade College men's basketball team, and a sliver of that success can now be connected to Key Biscayne. Andrew Moran, a skills instructor to an assortment of NBA stars, and who recently took over the Village's increasingly popular youth basketball program, has helped two of the four Miami hometown players on the Sharks sharpen their game.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

