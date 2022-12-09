ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Pickleball craze finds city proposing new courts at Lakewood Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The pickleball craze continues to grow, which is why Lakewood is eyeing the addition of four new courts at Lakewood Park. “Pickleball has been on our radar for some time now,” Lakewood Director of Planning Shawn Leininger said. “We’ve received a lot of inquiries from the public about more pickleball courts.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra announces program, ticket details of 2023 MLK, Jr. Celebration Concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s that time of year again. Time to plan for the Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert. On Wednesday, the orchestra announced both the details of the event and information on how to get tickets. It said the concert will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, and that free tickets will be released Saturday, Jan. 7.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy