How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Project ACT supports Cleveland schools’ homeless students: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When 8-year-old Andrew’s mom was in the hospital for surgery, he worried about her and hoped she was OK. But he was more worried about what would happen when she was released – and the fact that they didn’t have a bed, or a home, for her recovery.
Lakewood High School students share Civil Rights History journey with classmates
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- As members of the AKIVA youth group, Lakewood High School sophomores Ava Watts and Iris Wright last month took a Civil Rights History journey to Alabama. The junket included visiting the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, as well as various statues of note. “I became interested...
Bobcat spotted in Cleveland Metroparks, first modern sighting in Cuyahoga County since 1850
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A bobcat has been spotted in a remote area of the Cleveland Metroparks, marking the first modern sighting of the elusive animal in Cuyahoga County in more than 150 years. The Metroparks announced Tuesday in a post on Facebook that the bobcat had been seen twice...
Fairview Park survey seeks resident feedback about future of closed Gemini Center natatorium
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The future of the Gemini Center pools, which were closed 15 months ago due to roof repairs and other issues, remains uncertain. The next step for the city is gauging the community’s thoughts on how to not only proceed with the Gemini Center Natatorium but also pay for various improvements.
Richmond Heights leaders work to ensure that closed medical center will be secured
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the announced closing Dec.17 of the University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center behavioral unit -- the only unit still in operation at the hospital -- city leaders have turned their attention to securing the building once it is fully closed. Mayor Kim Thomas sent an...
Strongsville to pay company $161,000 to oversee town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
Fairview Park fire department planning for annual Santa Patrol trip around community
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Santa Claus may be coming to every town but in Fairview Park there’s a special tradition getting kids ready for the big night. This, of course, is the Santa Patrol, which has been an annual affair for the past roughly 60 years. The fun returns beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 24 on the streets of Fairview Park.
Cuyahoga County Public Library planning spring construction date for new Brooklyn branch
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- After more than a year of preparation, Cuyahoga County Public Library is hoping for a spring construction start date for its new Brooklyn branch on Memphis Avenue. “We have the best libraries in the nation and we’re trying to make those facilities and services better all of...
Beachwood developer proposes 21-lot cluster subdivision off Sprague Road in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A Beachwood developer has proposed 21 single-family clustered homes on 24 acres off West Sprague Road. Frontier Land Group would build the homes near the southeast corner of West Sprague and Ridgedale Drive, just west of State Road. The developer would cluster the homes on about 6 acres and preserve 18 acres.
For first time, bobcat caught on video in Summit Metro Parks conservation area
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Northfield resident Corey Dearth was bow hunting in a Summit Metro Parks conservation area in northern Summit County on Nov. 1 when he spotted something unusual: a bobcat. Dearth shared a video of his encounter with the big cat with Summit Metro Parks. Though animal...
Pickleball craze finds city proposing new courts at Lakewood Park
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The pickleball craze continues to grow, which is why Lakewood is eyeing the addition of four new courts at Lakewood Park. “Pickleball has been on our radar for some time now,” Lakewood Director of Planning Shawn Leininger said. “We’ve received a lot of inquiries from the public about more pickleball courts.
Northeast Ohioans support gun control measures, poll finds: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For more than a decade, Ohio has banned cities from passing their own gun-control ordinances. A Franklin County court this fall questioned that law. And a recent Baldwin Wallace poll commissioned by...
Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
Brecksville-Broadview Heights school board president defends treasurer’s raise
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A 17 percent salary increase recently given to Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools Treasurer Craig Yaniglos isn’t excessive when compared with total compensation packages of treasurers in other local districts. That’s what Brecksville-Broadview Heights Board of Education President Mark Dosen told cleveland.com.
Cleveland Orchestra announces program, ticket details of 2023 MLK, Jr. Celebration Concert
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s that time of year again. Time to plan for the Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert. On Wednesday, the orchestra announced both the details of the event and information on how to get tickets. It said the concert will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, and that free tickets will be released Saturday, Jan. 7.
Kent State to hire Minnesota assistant Kenni Burns as next head football coach – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State moved quickly to replace Sean Lewis as its head football coach. Reports from various sources have the Golden Flashes hiring Kenni Burns, the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Minnesota. Local sources also confirmed the selection of Burns.
Chagrin Falls is all a-twinkle for the holiday season
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For the next couple of weeks, Chagrin Falls will put its best “Hallmark movie” foot forward, with numerous holiday activities taking place near the famous falls on Main Street. Providing the season’s decorations for the various celebrations and services in Riverside Park is the...
Lakewood’s new snow and ice control plan includes free salt for residents
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Considering the 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac said Northeast Ohio will experience an “unseasonably cold and snowy” winter, Lakewood officials perhaps picked the right time to release the city’s first official snow and ice control plan. This includes the city offering residents up to five...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights pupil arrested for threats is high school sophomore
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – The pupil in the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District arrested Dec. 7 after threatening other students was a boy and a high school sophomore. That’s according to Joelle Magyar, district superintendent. She said the boy sent friends a list of children with whom he had problems....
Consolidation finds Parma City Schools redrawing building boundary maps
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools is currently in the process of redrawing its student-building boundary maps. That’s due to the district’s new consolidation plan, which closes Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the 2022-2023 school year. Late last week, Parma City...
