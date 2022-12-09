Read full article on original website
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
VERMEER ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXPAND TO DES MOINES
PELLA — Vermeer Corporation has announced their plans to open a new manufacturing operation in Des Moines, Iowa. Utilizing existing manufacturing facilities located just off the Interstate 80/35/235 Northeast mixmaster, Vermeer is hiring 60 – 80 people with the goal to begin manufacturing critical parts in February 2023.
Photos: Crash with building, Waterloo Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
OSKALOOSA HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE ON SATURDAY
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning. Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets. Just four minutes later,...
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Iowa man dies after his truck crashes into tractor-trailer
BOONE, Iowa — An Ogden man is dead after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer. It happened Monday around 5:30 p.m., just east of Boone on Highway 30. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage, of Ogden, was driving a pickup truck when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Edward B. Adams, of Pleasant Hill.
GoFundMe page created for Heartland Crush worker hurt in explosion
(Marengo, IA) -- A GoFundMe page is raising money for a Heartland Crush worker who was hurt in the biofuels plant explosion in Marengo. The page aims to raise at least $25,000 for Cody and his wife Taylar. Organizer Dionne Halstead says Cody is in critical condition and on a ventilator after getting severely burnt Thursday. Cody and Taylar have a young daughter and are expecting twin boys in February.
Iowa five-star offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor ranked top-five nationally in latest rankings update
On Tuesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor came in at No. 5 nationally in the updated rankings. Proctor remains the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Proctor is the highest-rated prospect to...
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
Mississippi man turns $20 into pile of cash with lottery win
A Mississippi man checked off “Turn $20 into $50,000” on his holiday checklist last week when he purchased a scratch-off game from the Mississippi Lottery. The man identified as Ben P. of Oxford won with a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from the Oxford Junction store on Highway 7.
One Person Killed in Crash East of Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning. Investigators say a utility truck hit an SUV near Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Road. Authorities received reports of the crash around 7:45 Wednesday morning. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the utility truck was not hurt.
