Hailey Bieber Stuns In Mini Skirt During Japan Birthday Celebration
Hailey Bieber stepped out in a leggy look as she celebrated turning 26 years old while in Japan. The supermodel and wife to Peaches singer Justin Bieber traveled from L.A. to Tokyo, where the couple enjoyed a special birthday trip and made sure to keep fans on social media updated. Hailey shared a gallery of images to her Instagram, gaining over 2.6 million likes as she showed off various stylish outfits, her sushi. We were also blessed with a little video action. Hailey flaunted her long legs in a tiny denim miniskirt while enjoying an outing with other famous faces; pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye joined Hailey and Justin.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Revamps Tuxedo Dressing With Sheer Details for GQ Men of the Year Party
Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards party in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, wearing a spin on a tuxedo look. The reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a black sequin tuxedo jacket with sheer paneled billowing sleeves by Jean Paul Gaultier, a sheer black undershirt and a pair of formal black trousers.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look, Kardashian Barker worked with stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients also include...
Hailey Bieber's Chic $185 Flats Are Hiding at Nordstrom, and We Found Them
Hailey Bieber's closet is filled with high-end designer shoes from the likes of Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, but that certainly doesn't mean that she's anti–affordable footwear. Case in point? While going out to lunch in L.A. with Justin this week, she wore a pair of loafers from an affordable shoe brand that's a favorite of celebs and loafers alike, and that Nordstrom is also clearly on board with.
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Hailey Bieber Slips on Chrome Slingback Pumps & Black Saint Laurent Minidress at Tiffany & Co.’s Miami Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber partied with Tiffany & Co. yesterday at their two-story pop-up store in Miami for Art Basel. The model donned a black minidress by Saint Laurent for the event. The ensemble featured a turtleneck style with a velvet finish, ruched detailing, long sleeves and a floral embellishment attached to a sash that hung to the floor. Packing on the jewelry, Bieber wore a plethora of stacked necklaces, bracelets, rings, and studs from Tiffany & Co., every accessory fixed with sparkling...
Hailey Bieber’s Gym Look Is Right Out of Princess Di’s Playbook
Yesterday in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber was spotted at a Pilates class with friend Kendall Jenner in tow. The two models wore chic athleisure looks, and Bieber’s outfit seemed particularly familiar. Taking cues from Princess Diana, she recreated one of the late royal’s signature casual styling moves. If...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
Selena Gomez Wore a Hot-Pink Micro Mini and 7-Inch Platforms to an SNL Party
If you thought the hot-pink craze brought on by Valentino's Pink PP runway collection was petering out, think again. Thanks to Selena Gomez—who wore the collection (and the color!) from head to toe to celebrate her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin hosting Saturday Night Live—it's going strong in every way.
Katie Holmes Wore a Controversial Y2K Dress-and-Jeans Look on the Red Carpet
I don't know if Katie Holmes planned to make headlines after her red carpet appearance this week, but make headlines she did. She looked beautiful for her appearance at iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, and she was also wearing an outfit that was straight out of her early-2000s playbook.
Rihanna Wore a Blinding Sequined Two-Piece Set to the Club
Jaws up from the floor please; Rihanna might see! The superstar businesswoman’s Miami party look surely landed with the splash she intended when she marched into Story nightclub leaving a diamanté trail behind her last night. Wearing what can best be described as discoball coords, Rih delivered a masterclass in the louche way to do December dressing. Forget skin-tight silhouettes, micro hemlines and sheer fabrications, the performer made her signature baggy fits work for club hopping by blinging them out to the max.
18 Gift Ideas For Anyone That's Obsessed With Hailey Bieber
It's not hard to see that Hailey Bieber has great taste. Everything she wears is cool and if it wasn't cool before she wears it, it becomes so by association. Chances are that you know someone who is a Hailey Bieber stan because there are a lot of us out there, and if you need to buy a gift for those people (or yourself), why not let Hailey Bieber be your guide?
seventeen.com
Hailey Bieber Delivers a Master Class in Styling the Perfect Oversized Coat
On two separate occasions this week, Hailey Bieber elevated her fall uniform by simply adding a timeless coat. While on a New York City coffee run with husband Justin Bieber yesterday, the Rhode founder looked cool in a black turtleneck, faded straight-leg jeans, black Marni loafers, and rectangular black sunglasses. She layered the look with a dark, earthy brown long coat made of cashmere felt from Saint Laurent. The double-breasted coat featured dramatically large lapels, slit pockets, and cuffed sleeves.
Hailey Bieber Accepts Newcomer Award in Black Minidress, Fur Coat & Strappy Sandals at WWD’s Beauty Awards With Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber stepped out in New York City with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Wednesday morning. The couple was heading to WWD‘s Beauty Awards, where Hailey was being honored with the Newcomer of the Year award or her skincare brand, Rhode. To the ceremony, Hailey styled a black ruched minidress made of a jersey material from Yves Saint Laurent over a pair of sheer tights. She added a dramatic black faux fur coat over the dress. Her floor-length coat featured a silk lining and a large collar, also from YSL. Hailey accessorized her all-black look with a pair of thick-framed glasses...
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
