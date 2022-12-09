Read full article on original website
LAND BOARD TAKES HISTORIC ACTION TOWARDS CREATION OF ELLIOT STATE RESEARCH FOREST
On Tuesday, the State Land Board took historic action toward creation of the Elliot State Research Forest. A release from the Department of State Lands said the board decoupled the forest from Oregon’s Common School Fund and appointed the first board of directors for the new public agency to be established in 2024. It will oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.
RECREATIONAL OCEAN AND BAY CRABBING REOPENS FROM CAPE BLANCO
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has reopened all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California border. A release said two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold. However, all recreational crabbing from Cap Blanco to eight miles...
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY FOR WIDE AREA
An Air Stagnation Advisory begins at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said that stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. The Advisory area includes southern and south-central parts of the state from the coast to...
GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK DELIVERS KEYNOTE ADDRESS, ANNOUNCES LISTENING TOUR
On Monday, Governor-elect Tina Kotek delivered the keynote address at the Oregon Business Council’s 20th annual Oregon Leadership Summit. A release said Kotek emphasized her commitment to focus on issues of shared concern across the state: housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, and successful schools.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SATURDAY
An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday in the valleys of southwest and south-central Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. An Urgent Weather Message from the NWS said this will take place especially...
GOVERNOR BROWN COMMUTES OREGON’S DEATH ROW
On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown announced that she will use her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Brown said, “I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life,...
GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK APPOINTS INCOMING INTERIM OHA DIRECTOR
SENATE/HOUSE GOP LEADERS RESPOND TO DEATH ROW COMMUTATIONS
Senate and House Republican leaders in the Oregon State Legislature have responded to Governor Kate Brown’s move to commute all death row sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend said, “Did the people of Oregon vote...
