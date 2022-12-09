This Is The Most Popular Christmas Candy In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of Christmas candy, you probably think of candy canes, gumdrops, chocolate Santas, and peppermint bark. But, other candies seem to gain popularity during the holiday season as well.

Candystore.com released a list of each state's most popular Christmas candy. The website states, "It may not seem like Christmas is all about candy, because obviously there is so much more to the holiday season. But there is also a lot of candy happening. Think about all the baking and decorating and making fun crafts with kids that happens in the weeks leading up to Christmas."

According to the list, the most popular candy around Christmas time in Texas are Reese's Cup Minis. The state's second-favorite Christmas candy is candy canes, followed by chocolate Santas in third place.

Here are the most popular Christmas candies in each state:

Alaska : Chocolate Santas

: Chocolate Santas Alabama : Reindeer Corn

: Reindeer Corn Arkansas : Starburst

: Starburst Arizona : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses California : Reese's Cup Minis

: Reese's Cup Minis Colorado : Reese's Cup Minis

: Reese's Cup Minis Connecticut : Starburst

: Starburst Washington D.C. : Snickers

: Snickers Delaware : Starburst

: Starburst Florida : Snickers

: Snickers Georgia : Snickers

: Snickers Hawaii : Starburst

: Starburst Iowa : M&M's

: M&M's Idaho : M&M's

: M&M's Illinois : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark Indiana : Reese's Cup Minis

: Reese's Cup Minis Kansas : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark Kentucky : M&M's

: M&M's Louisiana : Candy Canes

: Candy Canes Massachusetts : KitKat

: KitKat Maryland : Reese's Cup Minis

: Reese's Cup Minis Maine : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses Michigan : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark Minnesota : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark Missouri : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses Mississippi : Chocolate Santas

: Chocolate Santas Montana : Reese's Pieces

: Reese's Pieces North Carolina : Starburst

: Starburst North Dakota : Chocolate Santas

: Chocolate Santas Nebraska : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark New Hampshire : M&M's

: M&M's New Jersey : Skittles

: Skittles New Mexico : Chocolate Santas

: Chocolate Santas Nevada : Starburst

: Starburst New York : Snickers

: Snickers Ohio : Chocolate Santas

: Chocolate Santas Oklahoma : KitKat

: KitKat Oregon : Candy Canes

: Candy Canes Pennsylvania : Reese's Cup Minis

: Reese's Cup Minis Rohde Island : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark South Carolina : M&M's

: M&M's South Dakota : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses Tennessee : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark Texas : Reese's Cup Minis

: Reese's Cup Minis Utah : Hershey Kisses

: Hershey Kisses Virginia : M&M's

: M&M's Vermont : Snickers

: Snickers Washington : Reese's Cup Minis

: Reese's Cup Minis Wisconsin : Starburst

: Starburst West Virginia : Peppermint Bark

: Peppermint Bark Wyoming : M&M's

Check out the full study on Candystore's website .